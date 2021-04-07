15-story office tower downtown sells for $77 million

The Riverside on the James office tower in downtown Richmond has been sold for $77 million.

Opal Holdings, a New York-based real estate investment firm, purchased the building from McLean-based American Real Estate Partners, which had owned the building at 1001 Haxall Point overlooking the James River since 2011.

Only the 15-story office tower was sold.

The 10-story condominium building that is next door to the office tower that makes up the Riverside on the James mixed-use project was not part of the sale. The Riverside on the James was completed in 2005.

The 263,752-square-foot office building sold last week, according to American Real Estate Partners. The sale had not been recorded in the Richmond Circuit Court as of Wednesday afternoon, but a source familiar with the transaction said it sold for $77 million.

The building is 95% occupied, American Real Estate Partners said.

The Troutman Pepper law firm and Harris Williams & Co., an investment banking firm, combined occupy about 75% of the building's space.