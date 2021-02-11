16-story apartment tower planned for West Grace Street near VCU

A 16-story residential tower is planned for West Grace Street in downtown Richmond near Virginia Commonwealth University’s academic campus.

The 176-unit apartment building would take over a surface parking lot at the corner of West Grace and North Monroe streets - about a block from the Richmond Police Department headquarters. The new building would be a couple of blocks from VCU's campus.

Construction on the $70 million project would begin early next year and be ready for occupancy in the summer of 2024, in time for the start of VCU's academic year, said Tyler Perlmutter, chief executive officer of suburban Chicago-based Pinecrest LLC, a small but growing student housing developer that is doing the project.

Pinecrest is seeking approval for a special-use permit from the Richmond Planning Commission and City Council for the project. The Planning Commission takes up the request Tuesday afternoon.

"We are very excited about the Monroe Ward [area of downtown] and turning a surface parking lot into a higher use project," Perlmutter said. "We were attracted to the city and the university and to this location."

Plans call for 176 units consisting of a variety of one-, two-, three- and four-bedrooms, he said. There would be a total of 490 bedrooms and bathrooms.