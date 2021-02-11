16-story apartment tower planned for West Grace Street near VCU

A 16-story residential tower is planned for West Grace Street in downtown Richmond near Virginia Commonwealth University’s academic campus.
The 176-unit apartment building would take over a surface parking lot at the corner of West Grace and North Monroe streets - about a block from the Richmond Police Department headquarters. The new building would be a couple of blocks from VCU's campus.
Construction on the $70 million project would begin early next year and be ready for occupancy in the summer of 2024, in time for the start of VCU's academic year, said Tyler Perlmutter, chief executive officer of suburban Chicago-based Pinecrest LLC, a small but growing student housing developer that is doing the project.
Pinecrest is seeking approval for a special-use permit from the Richmond Planning Commission and City Council for the project. The Planning Commission takes up the request Tuesday afternoon.
"We are very excited about the Monroe Ward [area of downtown] and turning a surface parking lot into a higher use project," Perlmutter said. "We were attracted to the city and the university and to this location."
Plans call for 176 units consisting of a variety of one-, two-, three- and four-bedrooms, he said. There would be a total of 490 bedrooms and bathrooms.
The top floor of the building would have outdoor terrace that should have commanding views of the VCU campus and downtown Richmond, he said. That floor also would have a gym and study space for tenants.
The project would have about 70 parking spaces on part of ground level and on the second floor. The other part of the street level would be for the lobby, a rental office and some retail space.
The third floor would have a courtyard to give tenants an additional place to have outdoor space.
"We are trying to maximize outdoor space as much as possible," Perlmutter said. "One of the things that has changed since our initial design was trying to design the building that was much more COVID-friendly."
That includes the outdoor space and adding a third elevator, he said.
The building’s location on West Grace Street should appeal to college students and young professionals because of its proximity to the VCU campus, to downtown Richmond and to GRTC’s Pulse bus rapid transit line, Perlmutter said.
This would be Pinecrest's sixth student housing development. It has developed, built and operate apartment complexes near universities in Boise, Idaho, where it has two projects; Knoxville, Tenn.; Pittsburgh; and Newark, Del.
Pinecrest bought the half-acre lot at 321 W. Grace St. in November for $2.5 million from an entity tied to Thalhimer Realty Partners Inc., the investment and development subsidiary of Henrico County-based brokerage Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer.
Thalhimer Realty Partners had acquired the surface parking lot as part of its purchase in 2019 of two residential towers along West Franklin Street - a 17-story apartment building at 104 W. Franklin St. and the 14-story building at 311 W. Franklin.
Pinecrest's planned apartment tower would be close in height to the two residential towers on West Franklin Street and to student housing buildings on VCU’s campus — the 17-story Brandt Hall at 710 W. Franklin St. and the next-door 18-story Rhoads Hall and the 12-story Gladding Residence Center at 711 W. Main St.
A 12-story residential tower also is under construction at the northwest corner of Broad and Lombardy streets on a half-acre lot in front of the Lowe’s home improvement store. A Sunoco gas station and convenience store had been there.
Plans had called for construction on the 168-unit apartment building to have started last spring, but the project got delayed because of the pandemic, said Ben Angelo, vice president of real estate development for the Opus Development Co. LLC., which is developing the project.
The company acquired the property in October for $2.9 million.
The project now is expected to be completed in the spring 2022 and be ready for tenants in late spring or summer of that year, he said.
