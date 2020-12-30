18 commercial properties along two blocks of Sheppard St. in the Museum District sold for $4.7 million

The buildings are home to several commercial tenant including Buddy's, Arianna's Italian Grill and Sheppard Street Tavern. One parcel is the parking lot behind Arianna's. The buildings between Patterson and Park avenues are on the west side of the street, across from a 7-Eleven, which is owned separately.

The portfolio has a total of 22,599 square feet of retail property.

The parcels had been owned by Bedros Bandazian through various limited liability companies. Bandazian, who started Bandazian and Co., has owned the properties since the 1980s.

"The seller had created value by assembling the portfolio over the last 40 years," Cutler said. "In our opinion, many of the leases are significantly below market and some are planning to roll soon, so we see the opportunity for long-term value creation through attracting new tenants and Premier’s hands on brand of management. We do hope to work with the existing tenants."

Marcus & Millichap began marketing the properties in June. Michael J. Early, Marcus & Millichap's first vice president of investments, Emily Pochter, an associate, and Martin Mooradian, a senior associate, were the listing agents.