2021 Top Workplace Awards, Mega Companies
|Rank
|Company
|Founded
|Ownership
|Sector
|Locations
|Local employees
|Years on the list
|1
|CarMax
|1993
|Public
|Automotive Retail
|5
|1,749
|8
|2
|Capital One Financial
|1994
|Public
|Banking
|9
|13,000
|8
|3
|Estes Express Lines
|1931
|Private
|Transportation
|2
|1,345
|3
|4
|Patient First
|1981
|Private
|Healthcare
|11
|928
|6
|5
|Henrico County Government
|1634
|Government
|General Government
|1
|4,817
|1
2021 Top Workplace Awards, Large Companies
|Rank
|Company
|Founded
|Ownership
|Sector
|Locations
|Local employees
|Years on the list
|1
|Pinnacle Living
|1948
|Private
|Senior Living
|3
|503
|4
|2
|United Network For Organ Sharing (UNOS)
|1984
|Private
|Nonprofit
|2
|410
|8
|3
|The Country Club of Virginia
|1908
|Private
|Country club
|2
|484
|2
|4
|Allianz Partners
|1990
|Public
|Specialty Insurance
|3
|555
|3
|5
|T-Mobile
|1994
|Public
|Wireless communication
|14
|883
|8
|6
|EAB
|1983
|Private
|Education
|2
|588
|5
|7
|Page Auto Group
|1979
|Private
|Automotive
|1
|500
|1
|8
|Dominion Youth Services
|1999
|Private
|Mental health agency
|8
|531
|1
2021 Top Workplace Awards, Midsize Companies
|Rank
|Company
|Founded
|Ownership
|Sector
|Locations
|Employees
|Years on the list
|1
|Napier ERA
|1958
|Private
|Residential real estate brokerage
|4
|125
|8
|2
|Davenport & Company LLC
|1863
|Private
|Financial services
|1
|254
|7
|3
|Paymerang
|2010
|Private
|Financial services
|1
|143
|3
|4
|Premium of Virginia Richmond
|1976
|Private
|Beverage distribution
|1
|205
|2
|5
|Carter Myers Automotive
|1924
|Private
|Auto dealership
|5
|260
|5
|6
|Richmond Ford
|1916
|Private
|Auto dealership
|3
|267
|3
|7
|Williams Mullen
|1909
|Private
|Law
|1
|234
|8
|8
|Keiter
|1978
|Private
|Certified public accountants
|1
|164
|4
|9
|Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission
|1918
|Public
|State government
|1
|276
|1
|10
|Dominion Payroll
|2002
|Partnership
|Payroll and HR services
|5
|137
|2
|11
|Whitten Brothers Automotive
|1920
|Public
|Auto dealership
|1
|160
|1
|12
|Colliers International
|1983
|Partnership
|Commercial real estate brokerage
|1
|249
|2
|13
|The Steward School
|1972
|Private
|Education
|1
|144
|6
|14
|Cherry Bekaert
|1947
|Partnership
|Certified public accountants
|2
|134
|2
|15
|DPR Construction
|1990
|Private
|Commercial construction
|1
|179
|4
|16
|Columbia Gas of Virginia
|1847
|Public
|Natural gas utility
|2
|183
|6
|17
|Green Top Sporting Goods
|1947
|Private
|Sporting goods retail
|1
|155
|1
|18
|CapCenter
|1997
|Private
|Mortgage and real estate
|1
|205
|1
|19
|Woodfin
|1977
|Private
|Home services
|1
|326
|2
|20
|Commonwealth Primary Care
|2002
|Private
|Physicians practice
|6
|217
|5
|21
|Masonic Home Of Virginia
|1890
|Nonprofit
|Senior living
|1
|184
|4
|22
|Care Advantage
|1988
|Private
|Home health
|7
|154
|3
|23
|Super Radiator Coils
|1926
|Private
|Manufacturing
|1
|208
|3
|24
|Iron Bow Technologies
|2010
|Private
|Technology solutions and services provider
|1
|132
|1
|25
|Central Virginia Health Services
|1970
|Nonprofit
|Community health center
|1
|143
|2
2021 Top Workplace Awards, Small Companies
|Rank
|Company
|Founded
|Ownership
|Sector
|Locations
|Employees
|Years on the list
|1
|Starling International Child Care and Learning Center
|1995
|Private
|International Learning School
|1
|35
|1
|2
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp
|2008
|Private
|Real estate
|2
|58
|1
|3
|Spinnaker Consulting Group
|2012
|Private
|Consulting
|2
|40
|2
|4
|HDR
|1917
|Private
|Engineering
|1
|45
|1
|5
|Cutz For Guys
|2012
|Private
|Barber shop
|3
|48
|1
|6
|Gumenick Properties
|1947
|Private
|Real estate development & property management
|6
|62
|8
|7
|Eagle Construction
|1984
|Private
|New Home Construction
|1
|106
|1
|8
|Pediatric Associates of Richmond
|1952
|Partnership
|Pediatrics
|2
|70
|1
|9
|The Yeatman Group
|2014
|Private
|Real estate
|1
|43
|2
|10
|Unboxed Technology
|2009
|Private
|Training and mobile application development
|45
|6
|11
|Christina Pendleton & Associates
|2011
|Private
|Law
|1
|42
|1
|12
|Independent Container Line Ltd.
|1985
|Private
|International transportation
|2
|68
|8
|13
|Total Quality Logistics
|1997
|Private
|Third party logistics
|1
|64
|3
|14
|Terazo
|2016
|Partnership
|Tech consulting services
|1
|43
|1
|15
|St. Mary's Woods
|1988
|Private
|Healthcare - senior living
|1
|50
|2
|16
|Auditor of Public Accounts
|1621
|State government
|State government
|1
|118
|8
|17
|The London Company of Virginia
|1994
|Private
|Investment advisory firm
|45
|2
|18
|Swedish Match North America
|1887
|Public
|Consumer goods
|1
|107
|7
|19
|Town of Ashland
|1858
|Government
|Local government
|3
|62
|5
|20
|Richmond Window Corp.
|1954
|Private
|Replacement windows and doors
|1
|69
|3
|21
|Spectrum Transformation Group
|2010
|Private
|Behavioral health
|2
|35
|3
|22
|KidMed Pediatric Urgent Care
|2009
|Private
|Pediatric urgent care
|4
|120
|5
|23
|West Cary Group
|2007
|Private
|Marketing & communications
|1
|42
|1
|24
|EMS Ventures
|2005
|Private
|Mental health services
|54
|1
|25
|C&F Finance
|2002
|Public
|Consumer lending
|1
|109
|1
|26
|Apple Hospitality REIT
|1999
|Public
|Hospitality
|1
|58
|2
|27
|Austin Brockenbrough & Associates
|1955
|Partnership
|Engineering & architecture
|1
|41
|2
|28
|Bonfire
|2012
|Private
|e-commerce
|1
|93
|2
|29
|Foster Plumbing & Heating
|1989
|Private
|Plumbing
|1
|76
|2
|30
|Commonwealth Endodontics
|1997
|Partnership
|Dentistry
|5
|41
|4
|31
|PRG Real Estate
|1985
|Private
|Property management
|10
|52
|1
|32
|Koontz Bryant Johnson Williams
|1990
|Private
|Civil engineering
|1
|79
|1
|33
|Marsh & Mclennan Agency
|1916
|Public
|Business insurance
|1
|118
|2
|34
|Cornerstone Homes
|2002
|Private
|Developer and homebuilder
|37
|1
|35
|OneDigital
|2000
|Private
|Advisory firm
|1
|63
|3
|36
|SanAir Technologies Laboratory
|2003
|Private
|Environmental testing laboratory
|1
|57
|4
|37
|LenderSelect Mortgage Group
|2011
|Public
|Full-service mortgage provider
|1
|121
|1
|38
|Commonwealth Eye Care Associates
|2000
|Partnership
|Ophthalmology
|4
|85
|6
|39
|JLL
|1783
|Public
|Commercial real estate brokerage
|2
|61
|1
|40
|Better Housing Coalition
|1988
|Nonprofit
|Community development
|1
|68
|2
|41
|ThompsonMcMullan
|1973
|Partnership
|Law
|2
|67
|2
|42
|AvePoint
|2001
|Private
|Enterprise software
|65
|1
|43
|SyCom Technologies
|1996
|Private
|Value Added Reseller
|2
|115
|5