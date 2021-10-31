2022 Top Workplaces program seeking nominations for Richmond region’s best employers

Who has the best places to work in the Richmond region?

The Richmond Times-Dispatch is searching to find the best employers in the region for its ninth annual Top Workplaces program.

The newspaper again has partnered with Energage to determine the region’s best places to work based on employee survey feedback.

The research firm has conducted these types of surveys in 59 markets across the country, surveying more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

The Times-Dispatch’s annual employer recognition program is accepting nominations. Any Richmond-area organization — business, nonprofit or government — with 35 or more employees is eligible.

Nominations may be made at www.Richmond.com/Top-Workplaces or (804) 977-9367. The deadline is Nov. 19.

Anyone can nominate a business. There is no charge to participate.

Eighty-one companies in the Richmond region were recognized this year as Top Workplaces businesses. In May, the coveted top rankings of first-, second- and third-place in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small — went to 12 businesses.