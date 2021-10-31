2022 Top Workplaces program seeking nominations for Richmond region’s best employers

Who has the best places to work in the Richmond region?
The Richmond Times-Dispatch is searching to find the best employers in the region for its ninth annual Top Workplaces program.
The newspaper again has partnered with Energage to determine the region’s best places to work based on employee survey feedback.
The research firm has conducted these types of surveys in 59 markets across the country, surveying more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.
The Times-Dispatch’s annual employer recognition program is accepting nominations. Any Richmond-area organization — business, nonprofit or government — with 35 or more employees is eligible.
Nominations may be made at www.Richmond.com/Top-Workplaces or (804) 977-9367. The deadline is Nov. 19.
Anyone can nominate a business. There is no charge to participate.
Eighty-one companies in the Richmond region were recognized this year as Top Workplaces businesses. In May, the coveted top rankings of first-, second- and third-place in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small — went to 12 businesses.
In the 2021 program, automotive retailer CarMax ranked first in the mega-size category for the eighth consecutive year — the only business receiving the top designation all eight years in any category.
Pinnacle Living, the Henrico County-based senior living provider with two residential communities in the region, was the top-ranked company in the large category. Napier ERA, the Chesterfield County-based residential real estate brokerage with four area locations, topped the midsize category. And Starling International Child Care & Learning Complex, a private center , ranked first for the small category.
Employers will be recognized based on company size: mega (900-plus employees); large (400-899); midsize (125 to 399); and small (124 or fewer). Workplaces are evaluated by their employees using a short 24-question survey.
The Times-Dispatch will honor the Top Workplaces companies at an awards program in the late spring. The employers also will be recognized in a Top Workplaces special section.