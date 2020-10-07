23 Richmond-area employers are participating in virtual Anywhere Career Fair

The virtual Anywhere Career Fair, hosted by Lee Enterprises, will take place Oct. 14-25 and will consist across 55 markets and 77 newspapers across Virginia and the U.S., including Richmond.

There will be 23 Richmond-area companies with a booth at the online event, and more than 165 businesses nationwide participating.

With the COVID-19 pandemic making it difficult to have traditional in-person career fairs, this virtual event will let employers meet candidates locally and from across the country safely and effectively.

Area businesses taking part are: Auditor of Public Accounts, CarMax, Carpool of Richmond, Chesterfield County police, Chesterfield Public Schools’ Food Service, Department of Juvenile Justice, Dominion Payroll, Fairwinds, Good Neighbor, Grafton Integrated Health, Hope Tree Family Services, Housepitality Partners, Integrity Staffing/Amazon, Marquis Health/Canterbury Health, OneDigital Health, Richmond Behavioral Health Authority, Richmond Public Schools, Sam’s Express, Servicemaster Services, T-Mobile, Westminster Canterbury, Woodlawn Construction and YMCA.

Job-seekers can go to www.gethired.anywhere careerfair.com to pre-register for the event and to join the event.