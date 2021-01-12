$284 billion round of Paycheck Protection Program loans becoming available for businesses affected by the pandemic

Tang & Biscuit closed temporarily last year, furloughing most of its staff, and it spent thousands of dollars reconfiguring its operations to allow for social distancing. Among other things, five of its shuffleboard courts were removed, and the business added a remote food ordering system, Gallagher said.

While it has now reopened, Tang & Biscuit is still hosting only a fraction of the 300 to 500 customers it could serve at any one time before the pandemic. A PPP loan last year helped the business hold on long enough to make the needed changes and reopen, Gallagher said.

Now the business is applying for another PPP loan. "Hopefully that will bring us through to the end of this thing," Gallagher said.

Virginia Community Capital, a nonprofit community development financial institution based in Richmond, is preparing to start processing loans within the next couple of days or by early next week, said Wayne Waldrop, president of lending and community innovation for the organization.

A survey conducted by VCC late last week showed that about 50% of the borrowers it had last year will return for another round of loans.