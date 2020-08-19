$42 million apartment complex planned for the Boulders office park in Chesterfield

A proposal to build 220 more apartments at the Boulders office park in Chesterfield County was given the seal of approval by planning commissioners this week.

The Chesterfield Planning Commission unanimously recommended Tuesday night that county supervisors approve Dominion Realty Partners' rezoning request to allow for the apartments to be built at the end of Boulder Springs Drive on roughly 27-acres of wooded land east of the Powhite Parkway.

The new $42 million apartment complex would be located just southwest of the Boulders Lakeside Apartments, a $47.6 million project with 248 units that Dominion Realty Partners is currently building. That project was the first phase of the developer's plans to build apartments in the office park.

The first 50 units at Boulders Lakeside Apartments are now open and move-in ready with the rest of the apartments expected to be finished by November, said Michael Campbell, president of Dominion Realty Partners.

The second phase with the additional 220 units on Boulder Springs Drive calls for a clubhouse, pool, trails and open spaces. The second phase of the apartment community would have six buildings that are three and four stories high.