$42 million project underway to convert 12-story historic building in downtown Richmond into apartments

"We had designed it and planned to convert it into hotels, then COVID came along and we had to pivot our business plan," Jemal said. "We were really excited about [the hotels]. But the hotel industry has been rocked by COVID."

The company decided to do apartments instead.

Douglas Development was already converting the building at 728 E. Main St. - a block away - into 24 apartments. That project is called the Stumpf because the former Stumpf Hotel was once housed there, he said.

"We wanted to embrace the history with the name of the project," Jemal said.

Douglas Development also is converting the vacant building at 114 E. Franklin St., next to the Linden Row Inn, into 11 apartment units. That project should be ready in the next two or three months, he said.

In 2016, the company took the former 23-story Central National Bank building at North Third and East Broad streets and turned it into Deco at CNB, an apartment complex with 200 apartments. Douglas Development bought the iconic structure in 2005 and began redevelopment of it in late 2013.

The company said it has owns nearly 20 buildings in Richmond and "remains committed to the prosperity of the Richmond community."