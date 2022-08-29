 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Labor Day facts

Women's Auxiliary Typographical Union

The Women's Auxiliary Typographical Union on a float in an early-1900s Labor Day parade in New York City. (Library of Congress)

 Benjamin Kail | bkail

The Labor Day of today is about cookouts, discounts and the unofficial end of summer. But the history is much more. 

Here are five facts about the national holiday. 

1882

Year that Peter J. McGuire, general secretary of the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners and a co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, proposed a "general holiday for the laboring classes" to honor those "who from rude nature have delved and carved all the grandeur we behold."

McGuire is sometimes given credit as the founder of Labor Day, although there's also proof that Matthew Maguire, who is not related, came up with it first. As as secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York, he proposed a holiday for the working class, also in 1882. 

20,000

Estimated attendance of the Labor Day parade held in New York City on Sept. 5, 1882.

23

States that enacted a Labor Day holiday between 1887 and 1894. Various days were used. 

1894

Year that President Grover Cleveland signed into law legislation declaring Labor Day a national holiday. 

1909

Year that a resolution of the American Federation of Labor convention was adopted to declare the Sunday preceding Labor Day as Labor Sunday, dedicated to the spiritual and educational aspects of the labor movement.

