Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND, DORCHESTER, INLAND WORCESTER, MARYLAND BEACHES, SOMERSET AND WICOMICO. IN VIRGINIA, CAROLINE, CHARLES CITY, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN KING AND QUEEN, EASTERN LOUISA, FLUVANNA, GLOUCESTER, GOOCHLAND, HAMPTON/POQUOSON, JAMES CITY, LANCASTER, MATHEWS, MIDDLESEX, NEW KENT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORTHUMBERLAND, POWHATAN, RICHMOND, WESTERN CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND), WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, WESTERN LOUISA, WESTMORELAND AND YORK. * FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON INTO TONIGHT AS THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP IN THE VICINITY OF A LINGERING FRONTAL BOUNDARY LATER TODAY AND PERSIST THROUGH MUCH OF THE NIGHT. THIS, COMBINED WITH VERY WET ANTECEDENT CONDITIONS IN MUCH OF THE WATCH AREA, WILL LIKELY LEAD TO A FEW INSTANCES OF FLASH FLOODING. * RAPID RISES IN RIVERS AND CREEKS ARE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. &&