80 companies in Richmond region named as Top Workplaces. Check to see if your company made the list.

Four companies are in the mega category, eight businesses are in the large category, 26 companies are in the midsize category, and 42 businesses are in the small category.

Energage, which conducts workplace surveys for dozens of newspapers across the country, invited 902 companies in the Richmond region to participate in the program this year, and the firm surveyed 116 of those businesses or organizations. The surveyed companies employ nearly 30,000 people in the Richmond area.

The firm received survey responses from about 16,000 employees on numerous topics affecting workplace life, from their views on leadership, managers, pay and benefits to training and work-life balance. It also looked at other factors including how employers encourage community involvement and how businesses promote diversity.

Employers who scored the highest locally — and exceeded national benchmarks — made the list.

The process was open to any employer — private, public, government and nonprofit — that had at least 35 employees in the region when the surveying was conducted from October through February.

The Top Workplaces Awards virtual event will recognize all of the Top Workplaces companies.