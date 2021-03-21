80 companies in the Richmond region named as Top Workplaces. Check to see if your company made the list.

The best workplaces in the Richmond region have been named.
The recognition goes to 80 companies, government divisions or nonprofits as part of the eighth annual Top Workplaces program conducted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee research firm.
The top-ranking businesses in each of four size categories won’t be disclosed until the Top Workplaces Awards program is held virtually on May 20.
The virtual event and a special section of The Times-Dispatch to be published in May will honor the 80 businesses, their rankings and highlight the top companies in each size category.
Nine of the 80 businesses have been on the list each year since the program started eight years ago.
Two employers have been on the list for seven consecutive years, three businesses have been for six consecutive years, four companies for five consecutive years and seven workplaces for four consecutive years.
Twenty-six employers are newcomers to the list this year.
All of the companies are put in categories based on employment size:
- Mega (900-plus employees);
- Large (400-899);
- Midsize (125 to 399); and
- Small (124 or fewer)
Four companies are in the mega category, eight businesses are in the large category, 26 companies are in the midsize category, and 42 businesses are in the small category.
Energage, which conducts workplace surveys for dozens of newspapers across the country, invited 902 companies in the Richmond region to participate in the program this year, and the firm surveyed 116 of those businesses or organizations. The surveyed companies employ nearly 30,000 people in the Richmond area.
The firm received survey responses from about 16,000 employees on numerous topics affecting workplace life, from their views on leadership, managers, pay and benefits to training and work-life balance. It also looked at other factors including how employers encourage community involvement and how businesses promote diversity.
Employers who scored the highest locally — and exceeded national benchmarks — made the list.
The process was open to any employer — private, public, government and nonprofit — that had at least 35 employees in the region when the surveying was conducted from October through February.
The Top Workplaces Awards virtual event will recognize all of the Top Workplaces companies.
Also during the program, the top businesses in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small — will be announced.
The virtual event will begin at 4:30 p.m. on May 20.
The special section of The Times-Dispatch will be published Sunday, May 23.
