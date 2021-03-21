 Skip to main content
80 companies in the Richmond region named as Top Workplaces. Check to see if your company made the list.
The best workplaces in the Richmond region have been named.

The recognition goes to 80 companies, government divisions or nonprofits as part of the eighth annual Top Workplaces program conducted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee research firm.

The top-ranking businesses in each of four size categories won’t be disclosed until the Top Workplaces Awards program is held virtually on May 20.

The virtual event and a special section of The Times-Dispatch to be published in May will honor the 80 businesses, their rankings and highlight the top companies in each size category.

Nine of the 80 businesses have been on the list each year since the program started eight years ago.

Two employers have been on the list for seven consecutive years, three businesses have been for six consecutive years, four companies for five consecutive years and seven workplaces for four consecutive years.

Twenty-six employers are newcomers to the list this year.

All of the companies are put in categories based on employment size:

  • Mega (900-plus employees);
  • Large (400-899);
  • Midsize (125 to 399); and
  • Small (124 or fewer)

Four companies are in the mega category, eight businesses are in the large category, 26 companies are in the midsize category, and 42 businesses are in the small category.

Energage, which conducts workplace surveys for dozens of newspapers across the country, invited 902 companies in the Richmond region to participate in the program this year, and the firm surveyed 116 of those businesses or organizations. The surveyed companies employ nearly 30,000 people in the Richmond area.

The firm received survey responses from about 16,000 employees on numerous topics affecting workplace life, from their views on leadership, managers, pay and benefits to training and work-life balance. It also looked at other factors including how employers encourage community involvement and how businesses promote diversity.

Employers who scored the highest locally — and exceeded national benchmarks — made the list.

The process was open to any employer — private, public, government and nonprofit — that had at least 35 employees in the region when the surveying was conducted from October through February.

The Top Workplaces Awards virtual event will recognize all of the Top Workplaces companies.

Also during the program, the top businesses in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small — will be announced.

The virtual event will begin at 4:30 p.m. on May 20.

The special section of The Times-Dispatch will be published Sunday, May 23.

ggilligan@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6379

2021 Top Workplaces

Here are the 80 companies that have been selected as best workplaces in the Richmond region for 2021. The list is alphabetized and based on company size:

Mega-size companies (900-plus employees):

Capital One Financial

CarMax

Henrico County

Patient First

Large companies (400-899):

Alianz Partners

Dominion Youth Services

EAB

Page Auto Group

Pinnacle Living

The Country Club of Virginia

T-Mobile

United Network For Organ Sharing (UNOS)

Midsize companies (125-399):

CapCenter

Care Advantage

Carter Myers Automotive

Central Virginia Health Services

Cherry Bekaert LLP

Colliers International

Columbia Gas of Virginia

Commonwealth Primary Care

Davenport & Company LLC

Dominion Payroll

DPR Construction

Green Top

Iron Bow Technologies

Keiter

Masonic Home of Virginia

Napier ERA

Paymerang

Premium of Virginia Richmond

Richmond Ford

Super Radiator Coils

SyCom Technologies

The Steward School

Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission

Whitten Brothers Automotive

Williams Mullen

Woodfin

Small companies (124 or fewer):

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.

Auditor of Public Accounts

Austin Brockenbrough & Associates

Avepoint

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp

Better Housing Coalition

Bonfire

C&F Finance Co.

Christina Pendleton & Associates

Commonwealth Endodontics

Commonwealth Eye Care Associates

Cornerstone Homes

Cutz For Guys

Eagle Construction

EMS Ventures

Foster Plumbing & Heating

Gumenick Properties

HDR

Independent Container Line Ltd.

JLL

KidMed Pediatric Urgent Care

Koontz Bryant Johnson Williams

LenderSelect Mortgage Group

Marsh & McLennan Agency

OneDigital

Pediatric Associates of Richmond

PRG Real Estate

Richmond Window Corp

SanAir Technologies Laboratory

Spectrum Transformation Group

Spinnaker Consulting Group

St. Mary's Woods

Starling International Child Care and Learning Center

Swedish Match North America LLC

Terazo

The London Company of Virginia

The Yeatman Group

ThompsonMcMullan P.C.

Total Quality Logistics

Town of Ashland

Unboxed Technology

West Cary Group

