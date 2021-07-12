$80 million mixed-use apartment project planned near Scott's Addition; Buz and Ned's would have to move

"We're particularly sensitive to existing tenants," Franco said. "So we're definitely eager and open to discussing opportunities for Buz and Ned's to come back into the new building or even relocate to another section of the project, perhaps the North end retail, which will be repositioned."

Buz Grossberg, the owner of Buz and Ned's, could not be reached for comment.

The two other parcels the developers bought — at 1207 and 1209 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. — would be kept.

The building at 1207 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. is leased to Cort Furniture, which operates a furniture rental and clearance center, and to Tilt Creative + Production, a Richmond-based branding agency that operates studios there. Both tenants will remain.

Stacy Murphy, Tilt Creative's chief operating officer and executive producer, said she has known of plans for the apartment complex for a few months and is happy "new life" is coming to that area. Tilt has leased space at this location since 2015, she said.

"We're thrilled that they're going to be adding to the beautification of the Boulevard," she said, "which I think could definitely use it, and so we're excited to have a few good neighbors on the street."