84 Lumber opens truss plant in Henrico; plans to hire 60 workers within the next year

Building materials supplier 84 Lumber is continuing its expansion plans in the Richmond region.
The nation’s largest privately-held building supply company opened a plant in Henrico County to primarily manufacture roof and floor trusses.
It converted its former door shop facility at 8801 Landmark Road into the truss plant. The facility opened in late February.
The 20,000-square-foot plant, which is off Parham Road and near Staples Mill Road, is fully automated, outfitted with computerized saws, a trackless gantry system and laser projection equipment, the company said.
“The state-of-the-art equipment we invested in is impressive and will help us build a high-quality, efficient product in a safe environment,” Andrew Mihalik, the plant's general manager, said in a statement.
The company has hired 10 employees so far and expects to hire 15 more workers this spring, with plans to have a total of 60 employees working there within the next year.
The component plant was added to help fill the increasing demand for engineered and manufactured wood products in the Richmond area, particularly with strong housing starts.
84 Lumber had moved its door shop from the Landmark Road location - where it made interior doors and did other interior mouldings and millwork - to its new 92,000-square-foot store at 2510 Bellwood Road in Chesterfield County, off U.S. 1.
That new store, which opened in late 2019, consolidated two smaller operations the company had in the region - the door shop and a 22,000-square-foot lumber yard store at 2400 Station Road in Chesterfield.
Consolidating those locations into a bigger spot allows 84 Lumber to supply more local builders, the company said.
The location in Chesterfield is the single largest building among 84 Lumber's 250 stores, manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers that operate in more than 30 states. A typical 84 Lumber store/building is about 20,000 square feet.
84 Lumber has 10 truss plants total in the U.S., with more planned for the future, the company said. The Henrico plant serves customers within a 75-mile radius.
(804) 649-6379