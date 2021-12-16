9-foot-tall letters of the Model Tobacco building in South Richmond illuminated for first time in decades

The 9-foot-tall lettering of the iconic former Model Tobacco tobacco plant in South Richmond was illuminated Thursday evening for the first time since the 1980s.

The letters dominate the north and south sides of the art deco-style building, which closed more than three decades ago and is now being turned into 203 upscale apartments.

The six-story building on Richmond Highway is undergoing a $59 million renovation that should be ready for tenants to move in during the spring. Plans also call for a rooftop community room and deck that will have commanding views of the city’s skyline.

C.A. Harrison Companies LLC, the Bethesda, Md.-based commercial and residential development firm, is redeveloping the Model Tobacco complex.

Model Tobacco building was built in the late 1930s for the U.S. Tobacco Co. and designed by the Chicago firm of Schmidt, Garden and Erikson. U.S. Tobacco operated the plant until 1986, then sold it to West Park Tobacco Inc., which closed it in 1988.