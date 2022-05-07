A big win for The Martin Agency's Danny Robinson and those who will follow

Awards are always nice, particularly ones that carry weight in the industry, but it wasn’t until a few days after learning he had been named Ad Age’s Chief Creative Officer of the year that it really hit Danny Robinson how big of a deal this was.

When the award was announced in late April, he immediately considered the accolade from Ad Age, an influential publisher in the world of marketing and media, a great honor for the agency, and he hoped it made the people he works with proud.

But as he reflected, he realized what he said in 2020 when he stepped into the role of chief creative officer also rings true when it comes to this award. He wants to help the industry “see people who look like me,” and such recognition gets attention, particularly from those “who are historically not part of this industry,” he said.

“Why I keep doing this and why I work really hard to be a model is I hope there’s a 25- or 26-year-old who look like me who are in the position I was when I was that age who maybe see there’s a path for them,” said Robinson, 61, whom Ad Age described as one of the few Black CCOs at a non-Black-owned agency. “I didn’t have any role models when I was growing up, and it’s hard to be something you’ve never seen.”

That passion about that issue starts at home. He has placed an emphasis on diversifying the workforce at Martin, where Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) now represent 26 percent of the team, an 85 percent leap from three years ago, an agency spokesman said.

“We’re working hard to change from within,” he said. “I’d like to believe a lot of that work had to do with me getting the award in the first place.”

Indeed, in its story about Robinson winning the award, Ad Age noted the diversification of Martin’s staff.

“In Robinson, the jury saw ‘great hope’ and ‘inspiration’ for young advertising talents – especially those unsure of their path,” according to the Ad Age announcement, in which it quoted jury chair Chaka Sobhani, global chief creative officer of Leo Burnett.

“Hope comes from the fact that you don’t have to come from certain universities, a certain background. Danny had all these different roles, and then ultimately found his place.”

Ad Age cited Martin’s work under Robinson’s direction with clients such as GEICO, Doordash, Axe, Old Navy and UPS.

“Danny Robinson’s winning of Ad Age's CCO of the Year is so well deserved and absolutely extraordinary,” said Peyton Rowe, professor of advertising and interim director of VCU’s Richard T. Robertson School of Media & Culture, where Robinson serves on the advisory board.

“The competition at this level is beyond tough, but Danny used his creative thinking talents, insights and focus on restructuring for diversity and excellence to move the Martin Agency forward. This accolade is not only great for Danny but great for the possibilities of where leaders can come from and where they can go in the advertising industry.”

Robinson has been “the cool, calm constant during my 15 years at Martin,” said Ken Marcus, senior writer and associate creative director at Martin and an adjunct professor at VCU’s Brandcenter. “He never gets flustered or caught up in the weeds. Yet he always manages to keep his eye on the ball, helping us deliver the most-talked-about ideas for our brand partners."

Robinson’s award follows a few months after the influential trade publication Adweek naming Martin the top ad agency in the nation for the second consecutive year. Next up? Robinson says how about a “threepeat.”

It won’t be easy, he said.

“Even though it was really great what we did last year … you have to up your game every time,” he said.

As a child, Robinson loved to draw. As kids often do with their early passions, he thought he might want to make a living as an artist. That aspiration evolved into wanting to teach art – he grew up on the campus of Hampton University where both of his parents were educators – but stints in classrooms as a student-teacher helped him quickly determine he was not cut out for such a career.

“I think I went home and kissed my mother,” he said of his mom, who taught young children, and told her, “You really are a saint.”

Though as a child he loved watching television, including commercials, he never “connected the dots that somebody had to make those commercials.

“Because I didn’t connect those dots, I didn’t consider that as a career,” he said.

After earning an MBA, he worked in marketing as a product manager for a couple of years, but decided it was the advertising side of marketing – not the spreadsheets and financial side – that most interested him.

He later co-founded Vigilante, an ad agency focused on leveraging pop culture for brands. While there, he was one of the architects of the celebrated car-giveaway on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

He started his career at Martin in 2004 as a creative director, and became the agency’s first-ever chief client officer in 2018. Two years later, he succeeded Karen Costello as chief creative officer when she left to return to Deutsch Los Angeles.

Though Robinson did not go into education, art still plays a role in his life. He is a painter of note, and during the pandemic, with a hand from YouTube, he learned to play the piano.

“I’ve seen progress; I don’t know whether I’m any good, but there’s certainly a difference,” he said with a laugh. “What my mother told me when she tried to get me to take piano when I was 12 that I would regret not learning to play the piano. As usual, she was right.”