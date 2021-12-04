A car wash boom: Options for getting your wheels washed continue to grow in the Richmond area

To encourage return visits, most of the new car wash services are now offering monthly membership plans that enable drivers to go to their locations and get a wash at any time of day.

Tyree Brown, the chief operating officer at Car Pool Car Washes in the Richmond region who is the past president of the Southeastern Car Wash Association from 2019-2020, said several dynamics are at work in the growth of car wash services regionally and nationally.

“There is a lot of consolidation on the equipment side,” Brown said. “The express model is becoming a simpler model to open. The barriers to entry are still expensive. However there is a growing need. The more cars that are on the road, the more need there is to wash them.”

It also is becoming simper because equipment manufacturers have provided owners with a one-stop shop, he said.