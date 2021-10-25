'A creator of great projects': Sidney J. Gunst Jr., the visionary developer of the Innsbrook Corporate Center, has died

"I told him that I'm from Short Pump and I just don't think Short Pump is ready for you yet. I said 'Sidney if you want to run with this, go ahead and run with it and we will step aside,' " said Pruitt, whose company was one of the original developers of Short Pump Town Center when the mall opened in 2003.

Mr. Gunst had the drive and energy to assemble the land and develop the office park, Pruitt said. Mr. Gunst wanted Innsbrook to be different including having an owners association, much like a homeowners association, and programs for employees, such as concerts and wellness programs, as it still does today.

"Sidney persevered and persevered and persevered with Innsbrook and, after a couple years, Innsbrook became successful. It was only due to his perseverance," Pruitt said.

Mr. Gunst saw the potential for the office park and wanted to make his mark, Pruitt said.

"He wanted to be involved in something big and impactful and he was and it was," Pruitt said. "He was always trying to find innovative ways of building something, developing something. It wasn't so much how to make money out of it, but instead how do you create something that's going to be here and it will be impactful to this community for a long time."