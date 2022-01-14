'A labor of love:' Chesterfield man reimagines his career after layoff by opening Europa Crust Sourdough Bakery in downtown Richmond

“I don’t think the average person would be able to do it,” Carson said of his friend. “I give 100% credit to Jeff. He certainly has a passion for sourdough, for the bread-baking itself. His work ethic is second to none. I don’t know how he does it. The other quality I really admire is his pursuit of perfection. He is consistently trying to find ways to make the bread better.”

***

Almost six months in, the business is holding its own.

Carson says that almost from the beginning he and Laine have been able to at least cover costs.

They started modestly enough, if launching a new retail business can ever be an exercise in modesty. To set up shop, they acquired second-hand equipment: mixers from eBay, double-ovens from home remodels and run-of-the-mill refrigerators where the dough does its final rising and gains additional flavor the longer it chills.

Making sourdough breads is a multi-step process that is as much art as math and science. The basis of all he does are his sourdough starters. By their very nature, starters are living things, and some people become so attached to their starters that they name them. Laine calls his Harriett, Hazel and Henry.