A total of $125,000 in grants goes to 10 businesses in Richmond's East End

A commercial cleaning company, a plant store with a cafe and a waste management company - all operating in Richmond's East End - are among a total of 10 small businesses that have awarded grants totaling $125,000.

The 10 businesses received the funding through a program that seeks to spark entrepreneurship and job creation along the 25th Street and Nine Mile Road corridor.

The companies were recipients of this year’s Supporting East End Entrepreneurship Development, or SEED grants. The announcement was made Wednesday.

Health care provider Bon Secours and community development organization Virginia Local Initiatives Support Corp., or LISC, created the grant program in 2011 as an economic development and job creation initiative for Richmond’s East End.

Capital One Financial Corp. and the local Retail Merchants organization have partnered with Bon Secours and LISC for this year’s awards. Capital One joined Bon Secours in providing the funds for the grants, while Retail Merchants joined as fund administrator in partnership with LISC.

Since 2011, grants totaling $639,500 have been awarded to 38 businesses in the city’s East End. Bon Secours has contributed $569,500 toward the small-business grants, and since 2016, Capital One has donated $70,000.