A trailblazer: Phyllis L. Cothran, former president of Trigon Healthcare and active civic and corporate board member, has died

Phyllis L. Cothran was a trailblazer.
The Culpeper native was among a group of a handful of female executives in the Richmond region in the early 1990s who assumed positions of corporate leadership.
She was the former president and chief operating officer of Henrico County-based Trigon Healthcare Inc., which later sold to Anthem Inc. She was the first woman to lead the board of what is now ChamberRVA. And she was the first female director of what is now NewMarket Corp., the Richmond-based petroleum additives firm that is the parent company of Afton Chemical Corp. and Ethyl Corp.
Ms. Cothran died Friday at her home in Richmond. She was 74.
"I think anyone that got to know her quickly recognized how capable she was. She was highly sought after" for board positions, said James W. Dunn, who served as the local chamber’s president and CEO from 1990 to 2008.
"It really wasn't something she was looking for, but because she was very good at what she did, and people saw it up close and personal and they said she would be good for this and she would be good for that, and she was good," he said.
In 1993 — 126 years after being founded — ChamberRVA elected Ms. Cothran as its first woman to lead the organization.
“It was time for a female,” Ms. Cothran said in a 2017 article in the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “I thought it was a really good thing to do. I’d like to see more females and females other than Caucasians.”
Because of her background in accounting and finance, Ms. Cothran brought the idea of strategic planning to the chamber board, Dunn said.
"She wanted to understand the mission or the objective and then she wanted to be very strategically focused about how you were going to tackle that challenge or opportunity," Dunn said. "I really appreciated that about her because she was very thoughtful and methodical."
In February of 1995, a few days after her 48th birthday, Ms. Cothran was elected to board of what was then Ethyl Corp. She remained on the board of what is now called NewMarket until her death.
"Phyllis earned the respect and admiration from all who knew her," said Thomas E. “Teddy” Gottwald, NewMarket’s chairman, president and CEO.
"She was a smart, steady, guiding hand for our company, and through the good times and bad, she was always supportive and cheerful," Gottwald said. Her death "is a great loss. She was such a kind, warm-hearted person."
Ms. Cothran joined what was then Richmond Blue Cross in 1972 as a senior accountant. She had graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1971 with bachelor of science in business.
Richmond Blue Cross merged with Richmond Blue Shield to form Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Virginia in 1982. The company changed its name to Trigon Blue Cross Blue Shield in 1994. Trigon converted from a nonprofit to a public company, trading on the New York Stock Exchange in January 1997. (Trigon merged with Anthem in 2002.)
She rose through the ranks of the company, becoming its chief financial officer and then was named president in 1990.
A couple of weeks after Trigon's stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Ms. Cothran decided to step down, after working at the company for 25 years.
"She is an extraordinarily well-experienced executive with this company," Norwood H. Davis Jr., Trigon's chairman and chief executive, said in a 1997 article when Ms. Cothran announced her retirement.
She completed programs at the Harvard School of Business, University of Virginia's Darden School of Business, Northwestern University and the London School of Economics.
Ms. Cothran served on a variety of corporate, civic and university boards including Chesterfield County-based Tredegar Corp. from 1993 through 2005. She also served on the boards of the Greater Richmond Partnership, the VCU School of Business Foundation, University of Virginia's Darden School Foundation, Virginia BioTechnology Research Park, Virginia Institute of Marine Science, Central Fidelity Banks Inc., the SPCA, the Science Museum of Virginia and the Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens.
"She wasn't someone who kept her name on a board. She worked and was a very active participant on a board," said her husband, Arnie Stolberg. "She gave back. She was a remarkable human being."
In addition to her husband, survivors include her two stepsons, Josh and Alex Stolberg; and a brother, James Cothran.
