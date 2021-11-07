A trailblazer: Phyllis L. Cothran, former president of Trigon Healthcare and active civic and corporate board member, has died

Phyllis L. Cothran was a trailblazer.

The Culpeper native was among a group of a handful of female executives in the Richmond region in the early 1990s who assumed positions of corporate leadership.

She was the former president and chief operating officer of Henrico County-based Trigon Healthcare Inc., which later sold to Anthem Inc. She was the first woman to lead the board of what is now ChamberRVA. And she was the first female director of what is now NewMarket Corp., the Richmond-based petroleum additives firm that is the parent company of Afton Chemical Corp. and Ethyl Corp.

Ms. Cothran died Friday at her home in Richmond. She was 74.

"I think anyone that got to know her quickly recognized how capable she was. She was highly sought after" for board positions, said James W. Dunn, who served as the local chamber’s president and CEO from 1990 to 2008.

"It really wasn't something she was looking for, but because she was very good at what she did, and people saw it up close and personal and they said she would be good for this and she would be good for that, and she was good," he said.

In 1993 — 126 years after being founded — ChamberRVA elected Ms. Cothran as its first woman to lead the organization.