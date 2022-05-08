'A vast improvement': Hanover airport unveils modern terminal building

David Ames appreciates a good airport — not just those offering unobstructed, well-maintained runways, but also welcoming, accessible facilities that cater to today’s pilots and their passengers.

Hanover County Municipal Airport has always had good bones, he said, good enough to sway him to house his single-engine Cirrus SR22 there. Still, for all of its positive attributes, the airport missed the mark when it came to playing host, its aging, often crowded terminal building a blight on an otherwise solid airport.

But not anymore.

Hanover’s airport upped its aviation swagger last month when airport and county officials unveiled a $2.4 million terminal building featuring all of the bells and whistles and comfortable spaces needed by pilots, their crews and passengers, even airport staff.

The new terminal is on the eastern side of the airport, which is located off Sliding Hill Road just minutes from Interstate 95 in the Hanover Airpark, a sprawling industrial and commercial area home to more than 300 businesses.

The new terminal is across the runway from the existing terminal that was built in 1971 when the airport opened.

Hanover is a general aviation reliever airport that serves recreational and corporate aviation traffic — that is, everything from small single-engine planes to midsize corporate jets. Today, roughly 100 planes are based there — including Ames’ plane — with nearly 50 more on a waiting list.

The new terminal sits next to another newer space, a 15,000-square-foot hangar that airport officials can’t wait to fill with planes that need a home. They’re hoping if they build it, others will come.

******

As you walk into the new terminal, you’ll see large windows affording plenty of natural light but also expansive views of the runway on one side, the parking lot on the other. The central room is spacious with lots of seating. Flanking that space on one end is a modern kitchen with a refrigerator and sink, hot beverage cart and workspaces. Next to that is a large conference room.

On the other side of the terminal are offices and storage space for airport staff. There’s also a private pilots lounge with couches, comfortable reclining chairs and a large television, plus a shower room and two small private rooms for those who need added privacy.

The pilots lounge faces the parking lot — a request by pilots over the years, said Hanover Airport Advisory Committee Chair Jackie Dankos, particularly those flying corporate jets. The reason: The pilots wanted to be able to see the parking lot so when their corporate passengers arrived, they knew it and could have the plane ready quickly.

Dankos walked the contemporary building last week, recalling that when he first got involved in airport operations decades ago, a new terminal wasn’t even on the radar. A pilot since the 1970s, he joined the airport committee in the ’90s and, in subsequent years, took over as chairman.

Largely a citizen-run committee, the primary function is to oversee airport operations, including maintaining the business relationship with Heart of Virginia Aviation, or HOVA, a full-service fixed based operator hired to handle such airport services as hangar rentals, fuel and maintenance needs for pilots, a flight school, charter flights and more.

But during the ’90s, the airport’s immediate needs weren’t spacious new buildings, Dankos said. Rather, they were maintenance — specifically runway and taxiway rehabilitation projects that had been delayed but still needed to bring those elements up to current airport standards.

To pay for those projects, Dankos said he had to learn about airport funding, specifically how to secure grants.

Hanover’s airport is owned by the county, but projects and maintenance are largely funded by state and federal grants from the Virginia Department of Aviation and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The county’s share of funding is smaller and that’s on purpose, Dankos said. The airport is meant to be as self-sustaining as possible, funded primarily by rent paid for hangar space.

The new terminal, in fact, was built with more than $2 million in state grant money. The remaining $354,000 came from the county.

The idea for a new terminal took shape as part of a futuristic vision within the county’s airport master plan approved in 2002 by the Board of Supervisors and the FAA.

Ashland District Supervisor Faye Prichard, the one elected representative of the airport committee, said the new terminal allows Hanover airport — and by proxy, the county — to reap economic development benefits. Today, Hanover’s airport employs 111 people and generates roughly $11 million annually for the county.

Prichard said the new terminal as well as new hangar space could bring in more money both from new pilots using the airport and its amenities, but also businesses looking for airport accessibility that choose to locate nearby or elsewhere in the county.

She emphasized, however, that she and her airport committee colleagues and fellow county officials will never invite large commercial jets, for example, or make decisions that negatively impact the surrounding community’s quality of life.

“The kind of increases in business that we can do [at the airport] will be imperceptible to people who live around it,” she said. “In the long run, what it does is allow us to be competitive with our neighbors.”

The terminal itself recognizes the “changing world of airports,” she said, from its modern architectural style to purposeful design plans that, for example, incorporate spaces for male and female pilots. “Pilots will feel it’s useful to them.”

HOVA President Tommy Grimes said feedback thus far from the aviation community has been overwhelmingly positive. For the first time in the 17 years since they have been working at the Hanover airport, he joked, he and his staff have dedicated office space inside the new terminal.

Grimes also said pilots, especially, appreciate the dedicated lounge space. He said the old terminal, which is still used and often by young flight school students, could be very loud.

“That’s the opposite of what these guys want,” Grimes said about mature, experienced pilots. “They want to get away from the noise and the chaos and it’s been almost impossible to do that over there.”

The new terminal, he said, “is a breath of fresh air.”

Dankos and Grimes said the airport’s proximity to a major interstate, as well as downtown Richmond and Henrico County, is appealing to both pilots and those who use the airport for corporate travel.

“It’s good for the area’s economy,” Grimes said.

Ames, the Hanover resident, explained that he started flying 12 years ago for fun, then began flying to business meetings to avoid highway gridlock, and now also flies as a volunteer transporting medically-needy patients and wounded veterans seeking treatment.

“It’s a vast improvement, a much-needed improvement [and] really brings the Hanover airport into the 21st century,” Ames said last week. He admitted there were times when the old terminal — a much smaller building — wasn’t suitable as a waiting area for his transport patients and their families because with only a few people, it quickly became “a traffic jam.”

Now, he said, “I really look forward to being able to direct them over to the terminal.”