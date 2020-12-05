'A visionary:' Charles S. Luck III, who grew Luck Stone into a regional stone products powerhouse, dies

Charles Samuel Luck III started working when he was about 12 years old at the stone products company that his father founded in 1923.
His job during the summer of 1945 was being lowered inside a basket at the company’s Boscobel quarry in Goochland County to deliver ice and water to those working on hot summer days.
“It was this very humble beginning that gave him a huge appreciation for what these men did, blasting the rock and loading it onto a mule or horse-drawn carts,” Charles S. “Charlie” Luck IV, the current president and CEO of the Goochland County-based Luck Cos., said about his father.
Charles Luck III kept that sense of respect and humility throughout his career, remaining with the business for the rest of his life. He became its president in 1965, leading the business as it grew into a major producer of crushed stone for construction aggregates at quarries in the Mid-Atlantic throughout the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.
Mr. Luck died on Dec. 1 at age 87.
He led the company as its president for 30 years until 1995, when his son became the third generation of the family to manage the business. At that time, Mr. Luck became the company’s board chairman, a position he held until his death.
While leading the company, Mr. Luck greatly expanded Luck Stone’s operations, adding stone plants and quarries in locations throughout Virginia and North Carolina.
He also led the development of the company’s retail architectural stone centers, which he called “supermarkets of stone.” The company was seen as an innovator in 1976 when it opened its first retail architectural stone center next to its corporate headquarters in Goochland.
Under his leadership, the company acquired the Lee Tennis business, a maker of clay tennis courts; and the company expanded into the real estate business with Luck Real Estate Ventures.
“He definitely led the diversification of the company,” said his son, who became the company’s CEO in 1999.
“One of the greatest legacies that he [Mr. Luck] left was he was able to grow Luck Stone into a company admired for their ethos,” said Thomas N. Allen, the former chairman and CEO of the East Coast Oil Co. convenience store chain before that business was sold 2001. “He was a titan in his industry. He was a visionary and someone I held in upmost respect.”
Mr. Luck served on East Coast’s board for a period, providing what Allen said was invaluable business insight and perspective.
“He was a man of high integrity and always took the long view,” said Allen, now chairman of The Clovelly Corp., a Richmond-based real estate management company. “He was deeply sincere and meant what he said.”
While stepping back from daily management of the business when his son took over, Mr. Luck remained involved in the company and never truly retired, his son said, adding, “He was certainly a wonderful adviser and mentor to me.”
Mr. Luck also was a major believer in investing in best practices, safety and environmental processes at the company’s quarries.
“He was way ahead of his time with community relations,” his son said. “Back when he was coming along, in the 1960s and ’70s, the image of a quarry was a noisy, dusty, rusty kind of rock-crushing plant. My dad believed in painting everything and having well-landscaped entrances.
“He believed in state-of-the art dust control, state-of-the-art environmental practices. Those were things he believed in and invested in, and the company received numerous national awards recognizing excellence in all of these categories.”
In a 2003 interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Mr. Luck summed up the secret of the company’s longevity in one word: “People.”
“Our people have made our company successful and allowed us to be a leader in the industry,” Mr. Luck said during that interview. “All it comes back to is how you treat people. We still have that core value of honesty and integrity and fairness to people.”
Throughout his life, Mr. Luck believed in treating people with respect and care, his son and others said.
“Unquestionably, he always returned to the fact that people were the best asset,” the son said. “We could have the best equipment around, but if you did not have people who genuinely cared about each other, the organization and our customers, then it did not matter what kind of new equipment you bought.
“It came down to how people work together and communicate and use the best technology. All of those were things he believed in.”
Richmond businessman William H. Goodwin Jr., who had been friends with Mr. Luck for decades, said Mr. Luck cared for people — both employees and friends.
“Charlie Luck was absolutely the best gentleman I have ever met,” Goodwin said. “He was always very thoughtful and very nice. He was a prince of a person. He always had a smile on his face.”
After graduating in 1955 from the Virginia Military Institute, Mr. Luck served in the U.S. Air Force, attaining the rank of first lieutenant.
He returned to the Richmond area and began in 1955 to work in the family business at his father’s request.
“At that time, the company was small — about four locations — and he and my grandfather [company founder Charles Luck Jr.] used to ride around to the quarries, and my father had certain responsibilities for sales or production or special projects,” the son said.
Mr. Luck enjoyed time spent traveling with his family, including trips to Wyoming and Hilton Head Island, S.C., where he “recharged,” his son said. Mr. Luck is remembered for encouraging his children and grandchildren by saying, “All I ask of you is to do your best.”
Growing a business and a family at the same time are tough, but Allen said Mr. Luck did it both with such poise.
“People who make it big in business and are truly successful often do so by sacrificing family life. Very few people can pull of both,” Allen said. “One of the remarkable things about Charlie Luck is that he did both well. And he instilled in his family a spirit of honesty and giving back and love.”
Mr. Luck was involved in civic and volunteer work. “He believed in leaving the world a better place. So, he believed in supporting and investing in people and communities and education,” his son said.
Education was an important area to Mr. Luck, who served on the boards for St. Christopher’s School and J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College Educational Foundation. He also served on the VMI board of visitors, the VMI Alumni Association, the VMI Foundation and as chairman of Mary Baldwin College board of trustees.
In addition, he served as co-chairman of the capital campaign for the Children’s Museum of Richmond and was a member of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ board of trustees.
Preceding him in death was his wife, True Farr Luck, who also was involved in numerous community and volunteer organizations. Mrs. Luck, who served as the Richmond Christmas Mother in 2006, died in October 2019.
Besides their son, survivors include two daughters, Cynthia Luck Haw and Terrell Luck Harrigan, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
