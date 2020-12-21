About $500,000 in grants and zero-interest loans being given to COVID-impacted businesses in Richmond and Petersburg

A total of $500,000 in grants and zero-interest loans are being given to small companies in the cities of Richmond and Petersburg that are struggling to keep in business because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money is being disbursed through the Local Initiatives Support Corporation of Virginia, or LISC, from a program started by Wells Fargo & Co. called the Open for Business Fund, a roughly $400 million initiative designed to help small business recovery efforts across the United States.
About $250,000 in grants for the local program already have been awarded to businesses in Richmond and Petersburg, but applications are still being taken for another $250,000 in zero-interest loans.
The size of those loans could range from $15,000 to $100,000. They are meant to provide "transformative support" to businesses to help them make adjustments to survive during the pandemic, said George Piazza, development and communications program officer for LISC Virginia, an organization that seeks to to revitalize under-served neighborhoods by investing in areas such as housing, health, education, public safety and employment.
To be eligible for the remaining loans, businesses need to have been in operation for at least three years. Besides that, "the only requirement is that you are in the city of Richmond or the city of Petersburg," Piazza said. "Other than that, we are trying to help as many businesses as possible."
"We know that the city of Petersburg has struggled to get a lot of financial support for their small businesses, so we were excited that with this program we will be able to target Petersburg businesses." he said.
The loans will be for two years with payments deferred for the first six months.
"We are anticipating that these business needs are going to continue well into next year, and we are anticipating rolling out further programming," Piazza said.
One business that already has received grant money from the program is Bryant’s Cider, a cidery with a tasting room near Church Hill in Richmond and a farm and tasting room in Nelson County.
With a $10,000 grant from the Wells Fargo and LISC program, owner Jerry Thornton said the business can keep its staff through the winter while adding new hours at its Richmond tasting room, where Thornton recently began offering coffee and bagels in the mornings.
“This expands our business model instead of being focused just on alcohol,” Thornton said in a statement. “It’s going to help us keep jobs open and keep the lights on but also find creative new ways to attract people.”
Businesses interested in the program should email infovirginia@lisc.org for more information.
