About $500,000 in grants and zero-interest loans being given to COVID-impacted businesses in Richmond and Petersburg

A total of $500,000 in grants and zero-interest loans are being given to small companies in the cities of Richmond and Petersburg that are struggling to keep in business because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money is being disbursed through the Local Initiatives Support Corporation of Virginia, or LISC, from a program started by Wells Fargo & Co. called the Open for Business Fund, a roughly $400 million initiative designed to help small business recovery efforts across the United States.

About $250,000 in grants for the local program already have been awarded to businesses in Richmond and Petersburg, but applications are still being taken for another $250,000 in zero-interest loans.

The size of those loans could range from $15,000 to $100,000. They are meant to provide "transformative support" to businesses to help them make adjustments to survive during the pandemic, said George Piazza, development and communications program officer for LISC Virginia, an organization that seeks to to revitalize under-served neighborhoods by investing in areas such as housing, health, education, public safety and employment.