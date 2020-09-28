Activation Capital giving nearly $300,000 to two organizations to support entrepreneurs and startups

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time, the Richmond-based Activation Capital, which supports programs that help entrepreneurs and startup businesses, is giving grant money outside of the region.

Activation Capital said Monday that it will give nearly $300,000 in grants, including at least $100,000 to 757 Collab, an organization based in Hampton Roads that helps support startups and entrepreneurs through programs such as 757 Accelerate, 757 Startup Studios and 757 Angels.

The money will help 757 Collab expand and diversify its programming for entrepreneurs and develop a mentor-matching program for the Hampton Roads region.

757 Collab will receive an additional $100,000 next year if it meets certain milestones. The award to 757 Collab is the first grant given by Activation Capital outside of central Virginia.

The grant to an organization in a neighboring region to the Richmond area will help foster entrepreneurship in both areas, said Chandra Briggman, who became the CEO of Activation Capital earlier this year.

“This is an organization that came to the table with a track record that makes sense for us, and we have collaborated in the past,” Briggman said.