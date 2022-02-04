After 116 years, Retail Merchants makes 'massive shift' by changing its name, focus and strategy

“The other shift is around connectivity,” Thomas said. “What our research showed us was that the local independent businesses needed a different connectivity. What they were seeking was to be connected in smaller intimate groups to help solve problems, collaborate together, inspire each other.”

The plan is to offer members mentorships, small roundtable discussions and other resources. Members also would have access to experts, articles, instructions, videos and other educational materials that the group will curate.

The group has tweaked its name slightly over the years from its original moniker of Retail Merchants’ Association. In 2016, the organization changed its name to simply Retail Merchants. For 11 years before that it was called the Retail Merchants Association and had been called the Retail Merchants Association of Greater Richmond since the 1970s.

Using the word “retail” for its name also sometimes became an obstacle for small businesses who might have considered joining the organization but were not retailers in the traditional sense, Thomas said.

The group selected the name InUnison to reflect how small businesses are stronger collaborating and working together, or in unison, she said.