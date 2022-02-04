After 116 years, Retail Merchants makes 'massive shift' by changing its name, focus and strategy

Retail Merchants, the organization that has represented the interests of the Richmond-area retail community for 116 years, has a new name, a new direction and a new business model.
The group is now called InUnison and is focused on independent businesses in the Richmond area, broadening its scope beyond a concentration toward just retailers.
It wants to support those independent businesses through specific programs and engagements tailored to their needs as well as offering other resources, said Nancy Thomas, the organization’s CEO who had lead Retail Merchants since January 2009.
“We’re being more intentional about exactly who we want to serve,” she said. “We intentionally made this decision that we’re going to be different. And in order to be different, you have to have the courage to step outside from the old and really be intentional on who you’re going to serve.”
Gone are programs the former Retail Merchants held such as its monthly First Friday Forum breakfast meetings and its Distinguished Retailer of the Year award program. It also has turned over oversight of the Valor Award program that recognizes first responders to a sister organization.
InUnison also sold its headquarters building at 5101 Monument Ave. in late December for $2.178 million, Henrico online property records show. The group is leasing the space it needs in that 29,000-square-foot building.
“The other shift is around connectivity,” Thomas said. “What our research showed us was that the local independent businesses needed a different connectivity. What they were seeking was to be connected in smaller intimate groups to help solve problems, collaborate together, inspire each other.”
The plan is to offer members mentorships, small roundtable discussions and other resources. Members also would have access to experts, articles, instructions, videos and other educational materials that the group will curate.
The group has tweaked its name slightly over the years from its original moniker of Retail Merchants’ Association. In 2016, the organization changed its name to simply Retail Merchants. For 11 years before that it was called the Retail Merchants Association and had been called the Retail Merchants Association of Greater Richmond since the 1970s.
Using the word “retail” for its name also sometimes became an obstacle for small businesses who might have considered joining the organization but were not retailers in the traditional sense, Thomas said.
The group selected the name InUnison to reflect how small businesses are stronger collaborating and working together, or in unison, she said.
“In reality, we’ve always had this commitment to the local business community and we really wanted to lean more heavily into that because the access, the availability and kind of the struggle of what local businesses have is a little bit more intense,” said Diana McMahon, the group’s vice president who helped lead the strategic initiatives.
Only independent businesses in the Richmond region that operate independently from a franchise are able to join, McMahon said.
About 500 businesses were members of Retail Merchants. All of those memberships were canceled. Nearly 80% of those former members would be eligible to join InUnison, McMahon said.
The organization decided in the fall of 2019 to take a hard look at its strategy, operations and services to figure out what it wanted to be going forward, Thomas said.
It conducted research and talked to members and other independent business owners to learn what services and benefits they wanted and needed. The changes, she said, have nothing to do with the COVID pandemic.
“If anything, what COVID did for us is it only enhanced the need for local independent business resources,” Thomas said. “It really gave us the space to do our research and to really hone in on what do these independent businesses need. Our board has been along this journey, knowing that this is going to be a big, massive shift, and that we’re probably going to get smaller before we get bigger, both in number of members and financial resources, and we are prepared to do that and move forward.”
