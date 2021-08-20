After 23 years, LaDiff is moving after selling its Shockoe Bottom building for $10.5 million

Contemporary home furnishings retailer LaDiff will be moving from its Shockoe Bottom building that it has called home for the past 23 years.

The three-story building at 14th and Dock streets sold for $10.5 million on Aug. 11, according to the city's online property records.

LaDiff will be moving out, owners Andy Thornton and his wife, Sarah Paxton, said.

"We have another property under contract but can't reveal any more until we close, which should be in approximately 60 days," Thornton said. "In early October, we will be happy to provide details on our move and plans for the future."

LaDiff can still use the building until March, according to the building's new owners, SNP La Diff LLC, which is an entity tied to SNP Properties LLC, a Richmond-based development and acquisition company.

Plans call for converting the building into some mixed-use development but a final decision on what that will be hasn't been made yet, said Eric Phipps and Bryan Smith, co-founders and principals in SNP Properties.

"Our plans are currently in development. Our timeline for redevelopment will be contingent upon their move to their new location," Phipps and Smith said in a joint statement.