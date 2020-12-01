After 31 years, Henrico-based Income Tax School has a new owner

McCabe knew of Surgent and its executives through attending national income tax forums. The school also partnered with Surgent as a reseller of the Surgent Enrolled Agents Review course, which prepares candidates for the rigorous special enrollment exam that all prospective enrolled agents must pass.

"We knew Surgent would be great fit for us," he said. "It took us a while to get through all the due diligence."

Eric Cantor, KnowFully's CEO, said the Income Tax School business will be a strong complement to Surgent's tax finance education portfolio. "They've developed a stellar reputation within their target market and we are confident that together we will be able to build upon [the Income Tax School's] strong foundation to expand and diversify our learning solutions for tax professionals."

The Income Tax School became a bigger business than Peoples Income Tax, McCabe said.

The tax preparation business initially expanded aggressively, having 26 offices at its peak. The company has been closing offices over the years, and it now two locations.

"It was a good thing we got into [the tax school business]. If we just had the tax preparation business, it would have been difficult to survive. We almost went out of business a couple of times," McCabe said.