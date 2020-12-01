After 31 years, Henrico-based Income Tax School has a new owner

The Income Tax School Inc., the Henrico County-based company that provides e-learning tax preparation courses, seminars and certificate programs, has a new owner.
The tax school, founded 31 years ago by the owners of Peoples Income Tax Inc., was sold to Pennsylvania-based KnowFully Learning Group, which provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses, and digital learning solutions to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors.
Terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed.
"It was time to retire. I'm 76 years old now," said Charles “Chuck” McCabe, the founder and CEO of both the Income Tax School and of Peoples Income Tax.
"I like the education business. It was a very exciting business for us to be involved in," he said.
Under the new owners, McCabe said he expects the Income Tax School business will grow faster and become much bigger. "I look forward to this exciting next chapter" for the school.
The school will now operate under the Surgent Income Tax School name. Surgent, which provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, tax and finance professionals, is one of the brands operated by KnowFully.
About 20 employees work at the school and all are being retained, McCabe said.
After working for H&R Block for more than 19 years, McCabe founded Peoples Income Tax in September 1987. Two years later, he created the Income Tax School Inc. as a division of Peoples Income Tax to recruit and train tax preparers to staff its offices.
McCabe recognized that other independent tax preparation firms wanted a way to train tax preparers. The company initially started licensing its tax school system to other tax preparation companies, but embarked on e-learning to teach students directly in 2003.
The school became a separate corporation in May 2010. McCabe and his wife, Marilyn, who was the school's vice president of human resources and administration, were majority owners in the school. Their daughter, Terry McCabe Judge, was a minority owner of the business and will continue to be employed as the company's vice president of marketing and sales. Their son, Steven, also was a part owner but did not work in the business.
"The school grew rapidly and is still growing," McCabe said, noting that revenue was up about 40% so far in 2020 compared with last year.
In 2019, McCabe said he decided to start looking for a possible buyer. He hired Transact Capital Partners, a Henrico-based mergers and acquisitions advisory firm.
The Income Tax School had students across the country and in about two dozen foreign countries.
McCabe knew of Surgent and its executives through attending national income tax forums. The school also partnered with Surgent as a reseller of the Surgent Enrolled Agents Review course, which prepares candidates for the rigorous special enrollment exam that all prospective enrolled agents must pass.
"We knew Surgent would be great fit for us," he said. "It took us a while to get through all the due diligence."
Eric Cantor, KnowFully's CEO, said the Income Tax School business will be a strong complement to Surgent's tax finance education portfolio. "They've developed a stellar reputation within their target market and we are confident that together we will be able to build upon [the Income Tax School's] strong foundation to expand and diversify our learning solutions for tax professionals."
The Income Tax School became a bigger business than Peoples Income Tax, McCabe said.
The tax preparation business initially expanded aggressively, having 26 offices at its peak. The company has been closing offices over the years, and it now two locations.
"It was a good thing we got into [the tax school business]. If we just had the tax preparation business, it would have been difficult to survive. We almost went out of business a couple of times," McCabe said.
McCabe said he also is selling Peoples Income Tax, but he declined to discuss who the buyer will be or details of the transaction.
"We've been focusing on growing the school," he said.
