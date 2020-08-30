After 43-plus years, co-owner retires from Custom Kitchens

David Hendrick has overseen the design of thousands of kitchen projects in the Richmond region during the past 40-plus years.

But Hendrick isn't doing that anymore. He has retired from the family-owned Custom Kitchens Inc.

"It was a very very enjoyable career," he said. "I did that for 43 years but I wanted a change."

He and his younger brother Richard took over the kitchen and bathroom design and contracting business from their father, Arthur, who founded Custom Kitchens on Mountain Road in 1957. The company relocated to its current location at 6412 Horsepen Road in Henrico in 1968.

David, who turns 66 next month, became a full-time employee after graduating in 1977 from Virginia Commonwealth University. But he had worked in the business while in high school and college.

"I started when I was 16 during the summers and worked as a carpenter's helper helping to install kitchens," said David, who later became certified kitchen designer.

His brother joined the business full-time after graduating from James Madison University in 1980.

David sold his half of the business to his brother in January, but continued working part time until late July or early August.