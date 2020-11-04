After 46 years in Carytown, Premier Costumes shop is closing

But she hopes to continue the business by selling costumes and other accessories online if she can swing it financially.

Lattimore has worked at the Premier Costumes since 2006 - first as an employee, then as the store's manager and now as its owner. She bought the business in 2017 from founder Jo Anne Draucker.

The independent costume retail industry has suffered in recent years, Lattimore said, as a growing number of consumers buy their merchandise online or from one of the national seasonal pop-up stores. Some vendors also have struggled, she said.

All of that was happening before the pandemic hit earlier this year. The business restrictions and social distancing requirements made it worse, she said.

Her store, like many non-essential retailers, closed for several months during the spring, which is another busy time for the shop because of events and school plays. Business usually starts to pick up in August, but that didn't happen this year.

"Unfortunately this year we didn't see people well into October and then not enough of them," Lattimore said. "We were having tough time before [the pandemic] but this really killed our business."

Draucker started Premier Costumes in 1974 because there were no other costume shops in town.