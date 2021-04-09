After a long COVID-19 winter, a spring thaw may be coming for travel and leisure businesses in Richmond area

With the arrival of spring and the wider rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, the long winter that the pandemic imposed on travel and leisure-related businesses in Virginia may be showing some signs of a thaw.
At the Hilton Richmond Downtown hotel, the number of rooms being occupied has ticked up so far this spring.
"With the uptick in vaccines, we are seeing an uptick in travelers as well, and more confidence in staying at a hotel" or flying, said John Cario, the hotel's general manager.
"We did see activity over the Easter week with families traveling, and many stopping along the way to their spring break destinations, or returning home," he said.
April is on course for the Hilton Richmond Downtown to have occupancy rates of above 40%, which is well above the 12% occupancy levels the hotel had in April 2020 during the early stages of the pandemic, Cario said.
Yet the recovery is not nearly complete, as revenue is still expected to be only about half of what it was in April of 2019, a year before the pandemic, he said.
The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on the local and national hospitality industry, including travel businesses.
Richmond International Airport seems to be seeing more people arriving for flights, while hard data isn't available yet.
Passenger traffic for March may show a 60% increase over February's figures, airport spokesman Troy Bell said.
With spring break for public schools this past week, April traffic "has picked up where March left off," Bell said. Based just on the number of travelers seen at the airport, "spring break volume was a pleasant, positive surprise," he said.
But even with an uptick in passenger traffic in recent weeks, the airport is still experiencing dramatic declines in travel because of the pandemic.
Passenger traffic has declined year-over-year for every month since March 2020: down 67% in February; 65.4% in January; 64.6% in December; 63.8% in November, 65.2% in October; 65.78% in September; 69.48% in August; 70% in July; 79.9% in June; 91.6% in May; 96.4% in April 2020; and 50.4% in March 2020.
The numbers for March passenger activity at the airport are expected to be available on April 27.
The travel club AAA reported this week that more people are planning to travel now that vaccines are becoming more widely available.
Almost 70% of people in a survey conducted April 2-4 by Destination Analysts, a tourism market research firm, said they are “ready” to travel.
AAA travel advisors are getting more calls from people looking to make travel plans, said Martha Mitchell Meade, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. "Many are wanting to travel to sun and fun destinations," Meade said.
AAA new confidence about traveling is being fueled by updated Centers for Disease Control travel guidelines that indicate fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves.
Meade said more people booking for trips leaving in the next four to six weeks, rather than the more normal six to eight months of advance planning.
Hotels have benefited from the loosening of some state restrictions on attendance at sporting events, said Cairofrom Hilton Richmond Downtown hotel.
Seventeen sports events have taken place in the Richmond region so far in 2021, according to Richmond Region Tourism, the nonprofit organization that offers services to support the area’s hospitality industry.
The events included the Richmond Volleyball Club’s Volley by the James Tournament, the annual Jefferson Cup youth soccer tournament, and the Atlantic 10’s Men and Women’s basketball and cross country championships in March.
About 90 tournaments accounting for an estimated $70 million in economic impact are slated to take place throughout the year under current guidelines, Richmond Region Tourism said.
"We are glad the restrictions have loosened up a bit to allow for some NASCAR activity ahead, as well some larger weddings and social events at 50 people versus only allowing 10 people and possible graduation travels," Cario said.
However, even as people look to travel for vacation again, the recovery for the hotel industry is expected to remain slow because business travel remains down, said Eric Terry, president of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association.
"We are seeing some recoveries in certain areas, especially leisure driven," Terry said. "The Richmond region has done well with youth sports. Business travel and meetings have not recovered at all. There are too many restrictions on them. It is a really slow recovery."
