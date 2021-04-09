After a long COVID-19 winter, a spring thaw may be coming for travel and leisure businesses in Richmond area

With the arrival of spring and the wider rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, the long winter that the pandemic imposed on travel and leisure-related businesses in Virginia may be showing some signs of a thaw.

At the Hilton Richmond Downtown hotel, the number of rooms being occupied has ticked up so far this spring.

"With the uptick in vaccines, we are seeing an uptick in travelers as well, and more confidence in staying at a hotel" or flying, said John Cario, the hotel's general manager.

"We did see activity over the Easter week with families traveling, and many stopping along the way to their spring break destinations, or returning home," he said.

April is on course for the Hilton Richmond Downtown to have occupancy rates of above 40%, which is well above the 12% occupancy levels the hotel had in April 2020 during the early stages of the pandemic, Cario said.

Yet the recovery is not nearly complete, as revenue is still expected to be only about half of what it was in April of 2019, a year before the pandemic, he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on the local and national hospitality industry, including travel businesses.