After nine decades, Richmond law firm relocating offices to the James Center

The Christian & Barton law firm is moving its offices in downtown Richmond, where it has been for about nine decades.
The firm will relocate to the 17th and 18th floors of the 21-story One James Center at 901 E. Cary St.
The move is expected to take place in the spring after the new space has been renovated, said James E. Moore, the firm’s managing partner.
Christian & Barton, which traces its origins to 1926, has had offices in the 12-story Mutual Building at 909 E. Main St. since at least the 1930s or early 1940s, Moore said.
It currently occupies the top four floors in that building, taking up roughly a third of the building’s space.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Moore said about moving a block to One James Center. “We think the move will have better space for us, given our present needs. We have enjoyed the Mutual Building, but look forward to going over there.”
The firm has about 35 lawyers plus administrative employees.
Christian & Barton is leasing 33,450 square feet by taking one floor that had been used by Atlantic Union Bank and another floor that Davenport & Co. LLC had once used, said Bruce Boykin, the senior asset manager overseeing the management and leasing of the James Center complex for Riverstone Properties.
Riverstone Properties, the real estate arm of Richmond businessman William H. Goodwin Jr.’s Riverstone Group, acquired the three-building complex off East Cary Street in January 2017.
The James Center has been undergoing a renovation and transformation ever since by attracting new tenants and making renovations to the lobby and common areas. For instance, HCA Healthcare, one of the region’s largest private employers, now leases the entire 21st floor of One James Center for its Capital Division operations.
Renovations to the lobby and common areas in One James Center have been completed, as well as the addition of a large conference center, Boykin said. Work continues on upgrading the elevators.
About 125,000 square feet remains vacant in One James Center, which opened in 1985.
The bulk of that vacancy is four floors once used by the McGuireWoods law firm. The firm had occupied nine floors — about 240,000 square feet — in One James Center for 30 years, but moved in the summer of 2015 into the nearby Gateway Plaza office tower.
Charlie Polk with the commercial real estate brokerage JLL handled the lease negotiations for Christian & Barton.
The Mutual Building, one of the first high-rises in downtown Richmond, was built in 1905 by the Mutual Assurance Society of Virginia. The insurance company operated in the building until 1991, when it moved to Fitzhugh Avenue in Richmond’s West End.
An entity tied to Shamin Hotels, the Richmond region’s largest hotel operator, acquired the Mutual Building for $3.275 million in 2014.
