After nine decades, Richmond law firm relocating offices to the James Center

The Christian & Barton law firm is moving its offices in downtown Richmond, where it has been for about nine decades.

The firm will relocate to the 17th and 18th floors of the 21-story One James Center at 901 E. Cary St.

The move is expected to take place in the spring after the new space has been renovated, said James E. Moore, the firm’s managing partner.

Christian & Barton, which traces its origins to 1926, has had offices in the 12-story Mutual Building at 909 E. Main St. since at least the 1930s or early 1940s, Moore said.

It currently occupies the top four floors in that building, taking up roughly a third of the building’s space.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Moore said about moving a block to One James Center. “We think the move will have better space for us, given our present needs. We have enjoyed the Mutual Building, but look forward to going over there.”

The firm has about 35 lawyers plus administrative employees.