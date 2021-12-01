Air traffic control tower at Richmond International Airport could be closed during overnight hours

"Regardless of the schedule, the reality is we will have passenger flights that come in after midnight," Bell said.

"We have departures that leave the airport scheduled to go right after 5 a.m.," Bell said, noting as an example that one flight is scheduled to leave the airport at 5:05 a.m. eight times in the first 13 days of December. That would be five minutes after the planned re-opening time for the control tower under the FAA proposal.

"It is not unusual to see flights scheduled for 5:30 a.m. or earlier," Bell said.

The FAA's proposal comes at a time when airlines have had to cancel or delay hundreds of flights across the country in recent months, partly because of inclement weather and operational meltdowns that have been exacerbated by the lack of available pilots and flight attendants.

The FAA said it is "considering stakeholder input and has not made any decisions about operating hours."

However, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine wrote a letter to the FAA director Stephen M. Dickson urging the agency to take into account safety issues and advocating that the airport control tower be kept operating around the clock.