Air travel rebounding at Richmond International Airport as U.S. airports expect a big surge in passengers for the Memorial Day weekend

Air travel is bouncing back at Richmond International Airport.
The number of passengers using the airport soared in April compared with a year ago when the airport experienced dramatic declines in travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
But even with the boost, passenger traffic for April is still nearly half of what it was before the pandemic.
The airport handled 209,416 passengers last month compared to 13,550 passengers a year ago in April — an increase of 1,444%, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported Tuesday.
However, 372,025 passengers used the airport in April 2019.
That means the number of passengers using the airport last month fell 43.7% from two years ago. Traffic had plunged 96.4% in April 2020 compared with April 2019.
Last month’s figures also were an improvement over the previous month when the airport handled 170,370 passengers.
Traffic during the Memorial Day weekend could be hectic as more Americans are slated to travel than a year ago, according to a new survey by AAA.
U.S. air travel rebounded Sunday to the highest level of the pandemic era as the Transportation Security Administration continues to bolster staffing for the busy summer travel season set to kick off this weekend, federal aviation security officials said Tuesday.
The 1.8 million passengers screened at TSA checkpoints Sunday was the highest daily number since the coronavirus pandemic began. It amounted to 90 percent of travelers seen on the same day in 2019 and a sevenfold jump from the same day last year, said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Airport officials expect traffic to continue to increase as more people are vaccinated and as airlines add service from Richmond during the summer months.
For instance, Southwest Airlines added a nonstop service to Chicago Midway International Airport last month and added a new nonstop daily flight to Denver earlier this month. JetBlue Airways’ nonstop flights to Las Vegas and Los Angeles, which started in December but took a pause in April, resumed in May.
Other airlines are adding routes that had been suspended because of the pandemic.
American Airlines had the largest market share in April with 36.88% of the passengers using the airport. Delta Air Lines had the next largest market share with 22.64% followed by United Airlines (12.38%), JetBlue Airways (9.24%), Southwest Airlines (7.44%), and Spirit Airlines (6.99%).
The Washington Post contributed to this report.