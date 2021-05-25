Air travel rebounding at Richmond International Airport as U.S. airports expect a big surge in passengers for the Memorial Day weekend

Air travel is bouncing back at Richmond International Airport.

The number of passengers using the airport soared in April compared with a year ago when the airport experienced dramatic declines in travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But even with the boost, passenger traffic for April is still nearly half of what it was before the pandemic.

The airport handled 209,416 passengers last month compared to 13,550 passengers a year ago in April — an increase of 1,444%, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported Tuesday.

However, 372,025 passengers used the airport in April 2019.

That means the number of passengers using the airport last month fell 43.7% from two years ago. Traffic had plunged 96.4% in April 2020 compared with April 2019.

Last month’s figures also were an improvement over the previous month when the airport handled 170,370 passengers.

Traffic during the Memorial Day weekend could be hectic as more Americans are slated to travel than a year ago, according to a new survey by AAA.