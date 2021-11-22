Alden Global Capital makes offer to buy Lee Enterprises, owner of the Richmond Times-Dispatch and 9 other daily newspapers in Virginia

Alden acquired Chicago-based Tribune Publishing earlier this year, which included The Chicago Tribune and the Baltimore Sun as well as The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press in Virginia. Alden also owns other newspapers, including The Denver Post, The Mercury News, The New York Daily News, The Orange County Register and The Boston Herald.

“Our goal is to provide valued news and information to local subscribers nationwide, led by a talented team of seasoned newspaper executives who have worked in journalism for an average of more than 30 years,” the offer read.

Alden has the reputation of significantly cutting costs in newsrooms that it acquires, including selling the newspaper's real estate and laying off a significant percentage of newsroom staff. The newspaper business has been consolidating as it struggles with a digital transition and shrinking revenues, and financial firms like Alden have taken an increasingly prominent role as owners. Newsroom jobs dropped nearly in half from 2004 to 2018, according to Pew Research, and the pandemic has exacerbated those stresses.

Charles Arms, a Lee spokesperson, wasn't immediately available for comment.

Lee significantly expanded in March 2020 when it bought billionaire Warren Buffett's newspaper chain from Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. At the time, Buffett said, “We had zero interest in selling the group to anyone else for one simple reason: We believe that Lee is best positioned to manage through the industry’s challenges."