Altria converts non-voting shares in Juul Labs into voting shares but remains a passive investor

Henrico County based tobacco giant Altria Group Inc. has decided to convert its non-voting shares in the electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. to voting shares, but Altria will remain a passive investor as the deal faces a legal challenge from federal regulators.

The move by Altria, the parent company of top U.S. cigarette maker Philip Morris USA, comes two weeks after the company decreased yet again the valuation of its investment in the top e-cigarette brand.

Altria said this week that it does not intend to exercise the additional governance rights that come with converting its Juul shares to voting shares, including the right to elect directors to Juul’s board, pending the outcome of the litigation by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. It also said it does not intend to vote its Juul shares other than as a passive investor during the litigation.

In late 2018, Altria agreed to buy a 35% ownership stake in the fast-growing, California-based e-cigarette maker Juul for $12.8 billion. It was Altria's largest-ever acquisition and part of a larger strategy by the company to build its business in alternatives to conventional cigarettes.