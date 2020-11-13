Altria converts non-voting shares in Juul Labs into voting shares but remains a passive investor

Henrico County based tobacco giant Altria Group Inc. has decided to convert its non-voting shares in the electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. to voting shares, but Altria will remain a passive investor as the deal faces a legal challenge from federal regulators.
The move by Altria, the parent company of top U.S. cigarette maker Philip Morris USA, comes two weeks after the company decreased yet again the valuation of its investment in the top e-cigarette brand.
Altria said this week that it does not intend to exercise the additional governance rights that come with converting its Juul shares to voting shares, including the right to elect directors to Juul’s board, pending the outcome of the litigation by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. It also said it does not intend to vote its Juul shares other than as a passive investor during the litigation.
In late 2018, Altria agreed to buy a 35% ownership stake in the fast-growing, California-based e-cigarette maker Juul for $12.8 billion. It was Altria's largest-ever acquisition and part of a larger strategy by the company to build its business in alternatives to conventional cigarettes.
Since then, however, Juul has faced growing pressures on its business including a backlash against e-cigarette use and a challenge from federal regulators against the Altria deal.
Just before the Juul investment, Altria said it would discontinue its own e-cigarette brands such as MarkTen. In April of this year, however, the FTC filed an antitrust complaint seeking to unwind Altria's minority investment in Juul, claiming that the deal between the two companies amounted to an anti-competitive maneuver within the U.S. e-cigarette industry.
Juul, founded in 2015, grew quickly to become the top e-cigarette brand in the United States by late 2017. However, the company has since faced a backlash and lawsuits from consumers, tobacco-control advocates, and state governments that claim Juul contributed to a spike in underage use of vaping products.
Since making its initial investment, Altria has cut the value of its Juul stake several times.
Most recently, in its third-quarter report to shareholders, Altria said it was taking a non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge of $2.6 billion on its investment in Juul.
Altria’s initial $12.8 billion investment in JUUL was valued at $1.6 billion as of Sept. 30.
The company said the impairment charge was driven by several factors, including projections of lower Juul revenues over time due to lower pricing assumptions, "downward pressure" on Juul's revenue and gross margins due to increased competition in the market, and a delay in Juul’s international market expansion plans.
Altria said it "continues to believe that e-vapor products, including Juul, can play an important role in tobacco harm reduction."
Juul announced in September that it was making "a significant global reduction" in its workforce, and was "exploring the possibility of exiting a variety of markets" in Europe and Asia that the company said have not shown business results needed to justify the cost of continuing to invest in those markets.
In a note to investors, industry analysts with Goldman Sachs said Altria's decision to convert its shares "broadly makes sense to us in the context of the pending FTC litigation, but overall does not provide any signal on Altria’s long-term strategy for Juul."
A spokesman for Altria said the company had no additional comment besides its announcement.
(804) 775-8123