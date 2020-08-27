Altria Group and Dominion Energy provide grants to MBL's We Care RVA Rebuild Project

Altria Group Inc. is giving $675,000 in grants to four organizations that support minority-owned businesses in central Virginia as part of a larger $5 million program to support racial equity, social justice and small businesses.

Altria, the Henrico County-based parent company of Philip Morris USA, had announced in June that it was setting up a $5 million fund to support nonprofit organizations advocating for social justice and assisting small businesses. The company made the announcement Thursday.

“This will be the first of others to come,” said Jennifer Hunter, Altria’s senior vice president for corporate citizenship. “We are committed to spend the $5 million by the end of the year, but we really wanted to get focused on some of the immediate needs in the region around business recovery.”

Hunter said a team of employees from within Altria collaborated to decide on where to award the first grants.

The We Care RVA Rebuild Project received the largest piece of the initial funding from Altria. The company awarded a $350,000 grant to the Metropolitan Business League, which serves small, women- and minority-owned businesses in central Virginia, for the project.