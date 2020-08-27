Altria Group and Dominion Energy provide grants to MBL's We Care RVA Rebuild Project

Altria Group Inc. is giving $675,000 in grants to four organizations that support minority-owned businesses in central Virginia as part of a larger $5 million program to support racial equity, social justice and small businesses.
Altria, the Henrico County-based parent company of Philip Morris USA, had announced in June that it was setting up a $5 million fund to support nonprofit organizations advocating for social justice and assisting small businesses. The company made the announcement Thursday.
“This will be the first of others to come,” said Jennifer Hunter, Altria’s senior vice president for corporate citizenship. “We are committed to spend the $5 million by the end of the year, but we really wanted to get focused on some of the immediate needs in the region around business recovery.”
Hunter said a team of employees from within Altria collaborated to decide on where to award the first grants.
***
The We Care RVA Rebuild Project received the largest piece of the initial funding from Altria. The company awarded a $350,000 grant to the Metropolitan Business League, which serves small, women- and minority-owned businesses in central Virginia, for the project.
Dominion Energy also announced Thursday that it is providing $600,000 to support We Care Rebuild programs in both the Richmond area and Hampton Roads. Of that, $400,000 will go to the Richmond area with financial administration by the MBL and $200,000 to the Hampton Roads area with the Urban League administering it.
The We Care RVA Rebuild Project will award grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 to small, women-owned and minority-owned businesses that are having financial difficulties because of the coronavirus pandemic or disruptions in business continuity.
The grants will support emergency needs and crisis resources for small businesses, including cleanup such as graffiti removal and other beautification efforts, bill support, business coaching and professional counseling services.
Applications for the grants will be available from Sept. 21 to Oct. 5 on the Metropolitan Business League’s website at https://thembl.org/we-care-rva-rebuild/.
Other businesses and organizations including Capital One Financial Corp., the Robins Foundation and the Community Foundation are supporting the $1 million We Care RVA Rebuild fund, which the Metropolitan Business League will administer in partnership with Venture Richmond, Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Virginia, Virginia Community Capital and ChamberRVA.
***
Altria also announced grants to three other organizations:
- A $150,000 grant to Virginia Community Capital, a community development financial institution that assisted many small-, women-, and minority-owned businesses with Paycheck Protection Program loans in the spring. The organization is planning to reach out to those businesses and others to assist with issues such as restructuring debt.
- A $150,000 grant to LISC Virginia, a nonprofit that supports community development initiatives, which will use the fund to provide grants and technical assistance to minority-owned businesses.
- A $25,000 grant to Richmond Region Tourism for its BLK RVA initiative, which promotes African American tourism in the region.
(804) 775-8123