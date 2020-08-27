Altria Group and Dominion Energy provides grants to MBL's We Care RVA Rebuild Project

Altria Group Inc. is giving $675,000 in grants to four organizations in that support minority-owned businesses in central Virginia as part of a larger $5 million program to support racial equity, social justice and small businesses.

Altria, the Henrico County-based parent company of Philip Morris USA, had announced in June it was setting up a $5 million fund to support nonprofit organizations advocating for social justice and assisting small businesses. The company made the announcement Thursday.

"This will be the first of others to come," said Jennifer Hunter, Altria's senior vice president for corporate citizenship. "We are committed to spend the $5 million by the end of the year, but we really wanted to get focused on some of the immediate needs in the region around business recovery."

Hunter said a team of employees from within Altria collaborated to decide on where to award the first grants.

We Care RVA Rebuild Project for the largest piece of the first $675,000 is a $350,000 grant. That grant went to the Metropolitan Business League, which serves small, minority- and women-owned businesses in central Virginia, for the project.