Altria Group will spend some $2.75 billion on its long term goal to move beyond smoking with the purchase of NJOY Holdings Inc., which makes e-vapor products.

The Henrico County-based tobacco giant, which makes the nation’s biggest selling cigarette brand, Marlboro, will pay cash for NJOY, and said terms of the purchase include an additional $500 million that are contingent on regulatory approvals of some NJOY products.

Altria's announcement comes just days after the company said that it was swapping its minority stake in Juul Labs for a license to some of Juul's heated tobacco intellectual property.

“We believe we can responsibly accelerate U.S. adult smoker and competitive adult vaper adoption of NJOY ACE in ways that NJOY could not as a standalone company,” said Billy Gifford, Altria’s chief executive officer.

“As a result of this transaction, Altria’s enhanced smoke-free portfolio will include full global ownership of products and technologies across the three largest smoke-free categories and a joint venture with JT Group for the U.S. commercialization of heated tobacco stick products,” Gifford said.

NJOY received marketing granted orders from the Food and Drug Administration, a critical approval for selling vaping items, for six of its products, accounting for a major share of the 23 such orders the FDA has issued.

Its NJOY ACE device is a pod-based e-vapor product that is only available in approximately 33,000 U.S. retail stores. The other five products covered by the FDA orders are nicotine pods, with concentrations ranging from 2.4% to 6%.

E-vaping products now have the largest share of the smoke-free market, with more than 14 million adult tobacco users, who spend some $7 billion on them.

Altria said its sales force, which reaches more than 200,000 U.S, retail stores, can raise NJOY’s profile and boost sales. Altria’s experience helping retailers avoid cigarette sales to youth, including providing point-of-sale age-validation technology in more than 137,000 U.S. retail stores as well as age and identity verification apps for about 33,000 stores should help address concerns over youth vaping. NJOY’s small sales force and the limited distribution of its ACE products means many adult users are unaware of the product, Altria said.

In addition to the $2.75 billion purchase price NJOY will receive $250 million if the FDA issues a marketing granted order for its menthol flavor pods. It would receive another $250 million if the FDA issues such orders for two other pods.

Altria said it expects NJOY will boost cash flow within two years of closing the purchase, and said it has several sources of funding for the purchase, including a $1 billion payment from Philip Morris International for its IQOS tobacco heating system, with another $1.7 billion due in July.

Last year, Altria wrote down the value of a 35% holding in vaping device maker Juul, acquired in 2018 for $12.8 billion, which freed it to get into the vaping business on its own instead of through Juul. The FDA had ordered Juul to stop selling its products, but that order is temporarily on hold.

Gifford said Friday that the swap was the right decision for Altria.

“Juul faces significant regulatory and legal challenges and uncertainties, many of which could exist for many years,” Gifford said.

In December Juul reached settlements covering thousands of lawsuits over its e-cigarettes.

Altria Group Inc.’s PM USA unit and a subsidiary of Japan Tobacco International have formed a joint partnership to sell heated tobacco stick products in the U.S.

Smoke from burning tobacco in a cigarette includes cancer-causing gas and particles, while heating tobacco is a way of inhaling nicotine, the addictive ingredient in tobacco, without burning it or ingesting it as snuff or chew.