Amazon plans $35 billion investment bringing data centers to Virginia

The governor’s office announced Friday that Amazon Web Services is planning an investment of $35 billion by 2040 to build multiple data centers in Virginia.

That announcement said “numerous” localities are under consideration for data center campuses. Those locations will be chosen at a later date. New campuses will combine expandable capacity to position AWS for long-term growth in the commonwealth.

AWS is an Amazon subsidiary that manages the company’s cloud platform services. Amazon is among the largest private-sector employers in the state.

The first AWS data centers and operations facilities in Virginia were established in 2006. Amazon later announced its second headquarters, “HQ2,” in Arlington in 2018, pledging 25,000 direct jobs at the site.

The planned data centers are projected to bring more than 1,000 jobs to the state.

“AWS has a significant presence in Virginia, and we are excited that AWS has chosen to continue their growth and expand their footprint across the Commonwealth,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin in the announcement. “Virginia will continue to encourage the development of this new generation of data center campuses across multiple regions of the Commonwealth.”

Youngkin said those areas offer robust utility infrastructure, lower costs, great livability and highly educated workforces, adding that they will benefit from the increased tax base and services provided to their communities.

Pending approval from the General Assembly, AWS will be eligible for a Mega Data Center Incentive Program. It includes up to a 15-year extension of Data Center Sales and will use tax exemptions on qualifying equipment and enabling software.

AWS will also be eligible for a major employment and investment custom performance grant, pending approval from the assembly. The grant is worth up to $140 million for site and infrastructure improvements, workforce development and other project-related costs.

Roger Wehner, director of economic development for AWS, said the company has already invested more than $35 billion in Virginia since 2006.

“Virginia is a world leader in innovation and cloud computing, thanks to its investment in a robust, highly-skilled workforce and emphasis on long-term public and private partnerships,” Wehner said.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission to secure the AWS data centers.