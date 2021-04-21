Amazon to put new robotics fulfillment center in Henrico, creating 1,000 new jobs

The company entered the Richmond area in late 2012 by opening two distribution centers, each with 1.2 million square feet of space — in the Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield County and another in Dinwiddie County.

Since then, Amazon has added other operations in the Richmond region and around Virginia.

In South Richmond, it operates a fulfillment and last-mile delivery center on Commerce Road just south of the Bells Road exit off Interstate 95 near the Richmond Marine Terminal. In Hanover County, Amazon leases a 328,000-square-foot building on Lakeridge Parkway in the Enterchange at Northlake business park to serve as a package-sorting facility.

The company operates 10 fulfillment and sortation centers in Virginia and Prime Now hub distribution centers in Richmond, Springfield and Virginia Beach.

Amazon employs more than 27,000 full- and part-time workers in Virginia.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority, The Port of Virginia, and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for the state. Amazon is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program as well as the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program.