Amazon to put new robotics fulfillment center in Henrico, creating 1,000 new jobs

Amazon plans to build a massive distribution center near the Richmond Raceway in Henrico County that will use robotic technology to help pick and sort customer orders.
The online retail giant's will put the 650,000-square-foot robotics fulfillment center on 119 acres just north of the raceway complex, creating 1,000 new jobs, Gov. Ralph Northam's office announced Wednesday.
The multi-story center should be operational by late 2022. Construction on the center has started.
“This new robotics fulfillment center in Henrico County is the latest milestone in the growing partnership between Amazon and Virginia, and reinforces our standing as both a technology hub and a leader in supply chain management," Northam said in a statement.
Amazon's new center will be on land at 5901 Richmond Henrico Turnpike that Richmond International Raceway Inc. sold last month to Dallas-based Hillwood Partners' Raceway Commerce Center Project LLC for $7.73 million, the county's online property records show.
The vacant property is north of the raceway complex along Carolina Avenue. RIR had used the property for overflow parking.
Amazon will have robots working alongside the 1,000 employees at the Henrico center, similar to the company's multi-story robotics fulfillment center announced a year ago in the City of Suffolk where it plans to create 1,000 jobs. That robotics fulfillment center in Suffolk and a processing cross-dock center in Chesapeake are expected to open this year.
The company entered the Richmond area in late 2012 by opening two distribution centers, each with 1.2 million square feet of space — in the Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield County and another in Dinwiddie County.
Since then, Amazon has added other operations in the Richmond region and around Virginia.
In South Richmond, it operates a fulfillment and last-mile delivery center on Commerce Road just south of the Bells Road exit off Interstate 95 near the Richmond Marine Terminal. In Hanover County, Amazon leases a 328,000-square-foot building on Lakeridge Parkway in the Enterchange at Northlake business park to serve as a package-sorting facility.
The company operates 10 fulfillment and sortation centers in Virginia and Prime Now hub distribution centers in Richmond, Springfield and Virginia Beach.
Amazon employs more than 27,000 full- and part-time workers in Virginia.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority, The Port of Virginia, and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for the state. Amazon is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program as well as the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program.
“The site is an ideal location for a major e-commerce operation, and we thank the Richmond Raceway team for connecting us to Amazon and Hillwood Partners, said Henrico Supervisor Frank Thornton, who represents the Fairfield District.
Richmond International Raceway has been on a selling spree this past month.
It sold a 30-acre property at 4300 Carolina Ave. in the Richmond Distribution Center next to RIR for $7.8 million.
Henrico County-based Lingerfelt CommonWealth Partners LLC acquired the 223,479-square-foot industrial warehouse with plans for it to undergo a multimillion-dollar renovation starting this month.
