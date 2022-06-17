'An atmosphere to feel safe in:' how Taylor's Barbershop weathered the pandemic and a flood

Dawayne Taylor used to sit in a wooden swiveling chair in the basement of his Varina childhood home while his dad cut his hair long before the coronavirus pandemic forced many families to do the same.

But his father, Alfonso Taylor, knew his way around the clippers. He had worked in a correctional facility as a recreation coordinator, where one of the opportunities for imprisoned people was to learn the art of being a barber.

Before Dawayne headed off to a football scholarship at Virginia State University, his dad gifted him a pair of Oster Fast Feed clippers and taught Dawayne the basics that would one day set him up for a lifetime of barbering.

Alfonso’s lessons led to him cutting his teammates’ hair in the dorms for $10 each.

“Then you look out for those who say, ‘Hey, I’m gonna get you when my mom or dad puts money in my account,’” Taylor said. “That’s how that worked in the dorm because nobody could afford to go to the barbershop during those days.”

By 2009, he was buying a barbershop in Jackson Ward on West Leigh Street and named it “Taylor’s Barbershop.”

Then in September 2021, in the middle of a pandemic when barbershops were among the first to close, flash floods across the Richmond area caused the roof of the shop to collapse.

Taylor incurred a steep out-of-pocket cost of over $50,000.

The renovations of a new shop, which is open at 115 W. Broad St., are ongoing with plans to have quartz countertops, custom cabinetry and more as upgrades. Taylor hopes the shop will be finished by this fall or early 2023.

“I can’t even equate the money that we lost as far as customers. We were down, luckily, for just a month before I could open up an extra space,” said Taylor, referring to the new location on West Broad Street near Quirk Hotel.

A report from the World Meteorological Organization found that extreme weather, such as storms and floods, and climate-related disasters account for three-quarters of reported economic losses.

Retail, offices and residential properties in the U.S. could lose more than $13.5 billion from flood damage in 2022, according to an analysis from First Street Foundation, a research nonprofit that assesses flood risks and engineering firm Arup — underscoring not only the economic toll of weather but also the impact on employees’ income.

Barbers are often contractors, and at Taylor’s, which had eight chairs and six barbers when COVID hit, the shop is commission-based.

That’s partially the reason Taylor said the shop didn’t qualify for Paycheck Protection Program loans aimed at helping businesses keep their workforces employed.

“There’s no 401(k) for a barber ... so a lot of us were hurt because we don’t work, we don’t eat,” said Sergio Dunning, who has worked at Taylor’s since October 2019. “If ain’t nobody sitting in my chair, I don’t get paid. So it was dark times, but to come out on the other side of it ... those bruises kind of prep you for the future.”

But Dunning said he wouldn’t trade being a barber for the world, and joked that the business is “recession proof” because there’s always the barter system.

He went to a barber college in Arkansas before taking the 2 ½-day trip to Richmond on the Greyhound bus to get married. He grew up seeing barbers represent community. They listened to the latest music. They cracked jokes. They had each other’s backs.

“I knew I didn’t want to resort to a life of crime because I knew better, and I see barbering as a way to escape without living a life of crime,” Dunning said. “The barbers where I’m from were local celebrities. They would take care of their families, do things for the community and make an honest living.”

Barbershops have been a critical fixture rooted in Black history and civil rights movements across the U.S. for centuries.

Alonzo Herndon, one of the first Black millionaires, opened his first barbershop in 1878. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s barber in Montgomery, Ala., Nelson Malden, provided a meeting space for civil rights conversations among those who strategized the 1954 Montgomery Bus Boycott.

In the past few years, barbershops were avenues for distributing reliable COVID-19 information. In Maryland, a White House-backed effort partnered Black-owned barbershops and health officials to have conversations with clients about COVID vaccines. Taylor’s does school youth events every year where barbers give free haircuts.

But the importance of the barbershop can also be having someone feel better about themselves, Taylor said.

“Believe it or not, a haircut — sitting in a barbershop — can make that happen,” Taylor said. “A lot of times I tell barbers, not only are you building a practice like doctors and lawyers, but you’re a psychologist. People feel comfortable with that barber to express themselves and talk about whatever is going on at home. In life.”

While there isn’t an exact count of Black-owned barbershops in the city or how many have closed over the years, Taylor pointed to Harvey’s Progressive Barber Shop as an inspiration. The owner, Franklin Harvey Sr., created the Afro Master comb in the 1970s. He shut the shop in 2016 after more than 40 years.

Barbershops can sometimes struggle to remain open, Taylor said, especially with the greatest expense being the lease and rent skyrocketing. He estimates maintaining the shop takes up a minimum of $3,000 per month.

In a recent interview, he said he feels lucky to have been able to build the shop back up with the help of his staff and wife, noting the efforts took a lot of 3 a.m. nights.

He also credits the shop’s diverse clientele base, which includes residents and students from local universities, for allowing “us to remain in place these almost 15 years.”

Taylor said it’s a testament to how the city is changing, and like with the barbershop, “you see growth. You see community.”

“Just like you go to the grocery store, just like you see your neighbor next door, that’s what a barbershop is,” he said. “It’s an atmosphere to feel safe in.”