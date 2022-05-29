And the winners are ...

While putting together our annual “Top Workplaces” special section, I was struck by the numbers:

A record 87 businesses earned a place on the list of winners.

Twenty-eight are making first appearances.

Nine have been on the list each year since it was started nine years ago.

The variety being recognized is notable, too, including household names like CarMax and Capital One. There are child care providers, real estate companies, financial services firms and even a few governmental entities.

Some date back more than a century. Others were founded just this decade.

Like previous years, The Times-Dispatch partnered with Energage, an employee research firm based in Exton, Pa., to compile the list based on worker surveys. More than 17,900 responses were received.

They also surveyed employees in several special categories that honor leadership, management and other achievements. Many pointed to teamwork and a sense of pride about their jobs.

Congrats to all of the winners and their employees.

These are more than just great places to work — they’re important drivers of the region’s economy.

If you’d like to submit a nominee for our 2023 contest, visit richmond.com/top-workplaces.