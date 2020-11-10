Another grant program is now available to small businesses in Chesterfield for COVID-19 relief and recovery

Another new funding program is available for small businesses in Chesterfield County that need help getting through business disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The Virginia Local Initiatives Support Corporation, or LISC, and Chesterfield County said that the Chesterfield County Microenterprise Relief Fund is now open to provide grants up to $10,000 to small businesses harmed by COVID-19.

This program, funded with money passed this year through the federal CARES Act, is aimed at helping business owners who are unlikely to access capital assistance from traditional sources such as bank loans or the Paycheck Protection Program approved by Congress earlier this year in response to the pandemic.

Small businesses were able to start applying for the grants beginning Monday at the LISC website: www.virginialisc.org/services/covid-19/. Applications will be accepted on a rolling-basis until all the funds are disbursed.

To qualify for the grant program, a small business must have five or fewer employees, one of whom owns the business. The business owner’s household income must also be below 80% of the area median income.