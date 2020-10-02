Another J.C. Penney store building in the Richmond region is under contract to be sold

J.C. Penney has put another one of its five Richmond-area stores under contract to be sold.

This time, the Penney store at Virginia Center Commons mall in northern Henrico County would be sold to the mall's owners.

Richmond-based The Rebkee Co. and Chester-based Shamin Hotels - which bought most of the mall's property in December - have the Penney store under contract, said Rob Hargett, a co-founder and principal of The Rebkee Co., a development company.

The sale of the 97,000-square-foot Penney store should be completed by the end of the year, Hargett said. The deal includes 7.67 acres that the store and parking lot sit on.

The Penney's building and land is assessed for $1.58 million, according to the county's online property records.

The store remains open.

But once the sale is completed, it is unknown if Penney will continue to operate that store or close it as the chain has done elsewhere. A Penney spokeswoman said Friday that the chain had nothing more to share beyond its latest store closing list, which does not mention the Virginia Center Commons store.

The store closing list does include the chain's location at Regency mall in Henrico and three others across Virginia.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}