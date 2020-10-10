 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another large distribution center planned for Chesterfield
0 comments

Another large distribution center planned for Chesterfield

{{featured_button_text}}
James River Logistics Center

Devon USA's James River Logistics Center property on Bellwood Road near Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County is expanding. Construction on a 133,000-square-foot warehouse should start soon in the cleared area at the bottom of the image. The new warehouse will join three other distribution centers at the James River Logistics Center.

 Woody Carr

Construction should start soon on another large distribution warehouse in Chesterfield County.

Devon USA is building the 133,000-square-foot warehouse at its James River Logistics Center property on Bellwood Road near Interstate 95.

DuPont Specialty Products USA LLC will lease the facility to distribute products made at the company’s Spruance plant on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield.

“The DuPont Spruance site is thrilled to continue to work with the James River Logistics Center in the distribution of our products, which positively impact people all over the world. The JRLC’s expertise allows us to continue to invest in the Richmond community and help us meet the needs of our global customers,” David Johnson, the Spruance site manager for DuPont, said in a statement.

Richmond-based Devon built a 321,000-square-foot warehouse next to the one that is under construction in the James River Logistics Center.

That warehouse is leased to Amazon, which began in May using the facility where packages are sorted before being shipped out to local homes on delivery vans.

The Amazon facility was built next to two other existing warehouses, each covering about 406,000 square feet, that are being used by DuPont.

ggilligan@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6379

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

2020 Top Workplaces in Richmond
Top Workplaces

2020 Top Workplaces in Richmond

  • 1 min to read

The Times-Dispatch’s seventh annual report on the area’s Top Workplaces reveals the first-, second- and third-place rankings of businesses in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News