Another large distribution center planned for Chesterfield

Construction should start soon on another large distribution warehouse in Chesterfield County.

Devon USA is building the 133,000-square-foot warehouse at its James River Logistics Center property on Bellwood Road near Interstate 95.

DuPont Specialty Products USA LLC will lease the facility to distribute products made at the company’s Spruance plant on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield.

“The DuPont Spruance site is thrilled to continue to work with the James River Logistics Center in the distribution of our products, which positively impact people all over the world. The JRLC’s expertise allows us to continue to invest in the Richmond community and help us meet the needs of our global customers,” David Johnson, the Spruance site manager for DuPont, said in a statement.

Richmond-based Devon built a 321,000-square-foot warehouse next to the one that is under construction in the James River Logistics Center.

That warehouse is leased to Amazon, which began in May using the facility where packages are sorted before being shipped out to local homes on delivery vans.

The Amazon facility was built next to two other existing warehouses, each covering about 406,000 square feet, that are being used by DuPont.