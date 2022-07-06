Anthem now operates as Elevance Health

President and CEO Gail K. Boudreaux celebrated Elevance Health’s official rebranding with the ringing of the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on June 28, 2022, along with the board of directors and the company’s senior leadership team. The company will now trade under the ticker symbol “ELV.”

Shareholders approved the change of the holding company name Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) to Elevance Health, Inc. at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the company announced in a release dated May 18.

The Elevance Health name underscores the company’s commitment to elevating whole health and advancing health beyond healthcare and its evolution to offer products and services beyond traditional health insurance. Through its digital capabilities, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and complex care assets, the company is able to address consumers’ full range of needs with an integrated, whole-person approach. It’s through these diverse assets that the company will deliver on its strategy, drive growth, and exceed expectations for consumers.

As part of the rebranding, in June the company announced the launch of healthcare services brand Carelon and health plan brand Wellpoint to join the company’s family of brands that includes Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. A move designed to optimize the company’s brand portfolio, reduce complexities, and further underscore its evolution to deliver solutions beyond traditional health insurance.