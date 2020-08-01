For the week that ended July 31. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Altria Group .86 from .84
Arbor Realty Trust .31 from .30
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp .10 from .05
CTO Realty Growth Inc .40 from .25
Cheniere Energy Partners LP .645 from .64
Cyrusone Inc .51 from .50
McKesson Corp .42 from .41
STOCK SPLITS
This week
Achieve Life Sciences 1 for 20 reverse split
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity 1 for 5 reverse split
ClearBridge Energy MLP 1 for 5 reverse split
Energy Services Holdings 1 for 5 reverse split
Taoping Inc 1 for 6 reverse split
