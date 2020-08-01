For the week that ended July 31. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Altria Group .86 from .84

Arbor Realty Trust .31 from .30

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp .10 from .05

CTO Realty Growth Inc .40 from .25

Cheniere Energy Partners LP .645 from .64

Cyrusone Inc .51 from .50

McKesson Corp .42 from .41

STOCK SPLITS

This week

Achieve Life Sciences 1 for 20 reverse split

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity 1 for 5 reverse split

ClearBridge Energy MLP 1 for 5 reverse split

Energy Services Holdings 1 for 5 reverse split

Taoping Inc 1 for 6 reverse split

— The Associated Press

