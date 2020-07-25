For the week that ended July 24. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
JM Smucker Co (The) .90 from .88
Minimum value $350 million
Caesars Entertainment Corp — Eldorado Resorts (17.3B)
— The Associated Press
