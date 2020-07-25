For the week that ended July 24. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

JM Smucker Co (The) .90 from .88

Minimum value $350 million

Caesars Entertainment Corp — Eldorado Resorts (17.3B)

— The Associated Press

